Moffat County wrestlers ready to get a grip on great season

With a roster full of both experienced grapplers and younger talents who already have a leg up on the competition, Moffat County High School wrestling is ready for all comers this winter.

2016-17 Moffat County High School varsity wrestling season Time, Date(s) — Event/Opponent; Team Ranking/Team Score, Win/Loss 8 a.m., Dec. 3 — Colorado Mesa University Duals

— Colorado Mesa University Duals 5 p.m., Dec. 6 — MCHS, Steamboat Springs, Coal Ridge Triangular

— MCHS, Steamboat Springs, Coal Ridge Triangular 7 p.m., Dec. 9 — MCHS, Hotchkiss, Rangely Triangular at Hotchkiss

— MCHS, Hotchkiss, Rangely Triangular at Hotchkiss 9 a.m., Dec. 10 — Tiger Duals at Grand Junction

— Tiger Duals at Grand Junction 10 a.m., Dec. 16, 17 — Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central;

— Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central; 1 p.m., Jan. 6, 7 — Tournament of Champions at Vernal, Utah

— Tournament of Champions at Vernal, Utah 6 p.m., Jan. 10 — MCHS/Basalt Dual at MCHS

— MCHS/Basalt Dual at MCHS 2 p.m. 8 a.m., Jan. 13, 14 — Mel Smith Husky Invitational at Florence

— Mel Smith Husky Invitational at Florence 6 p.m., Jan. 19 — MCHS/Rifle Dual at Rifle

— MCHS/Rifle Dual at Rifle 6 p.m., Jan. 20 — MCHS, Soroco,TBD Triangular at MCHS

— MCHS, Soroco,TBD Triangular at MCHS TBD, Jan. 24 — MCHS/Meeker Dual at Meeker

— MCHS/Meeker Dual at Meeker TBD, Jan. 26 — Grand Valley Duals at Parachute

— Grand Valley Duals at Parachute TBD, Jan. 28 — Valley Invitational at Gilcrest

— Valley Invitational at Gilcrest TBD, Feb. 10 — 3A Region 4 Tournament at Buena Vista

— 3A Region 4 Tournament at Buena Vista TBD, Feb. 16, 17, 18 — 3A State Championships at Denver Time, Date(s) — Event/Opponent; Team Ranking/Team Score, Win/Loss

As the start of the season approaches, MCHS coach Tanner Linsacum and his athletes are prepared to be a Western Slope powerhouse, capitalizing on the successes of last year and keeping the Bulldog tradition going strong.

February saw eight Moffat County competitors place at the Region 4 tournament, six of whom went on to wrestle at state. While at the big time at the Pepsi Center, two of the Dogs made it to the podium, one of whom will be returning this year.

Senior Hugo Hernandez placed sixth at state last season and has his sights on being back at the championship level.

Other state qualifiers back in action are Chris Moschetti and Miki Klimper.

“I’m super excited,” Klimper said. “I’m looking forward to just be able to step out there and wrestle again, have a full-on match. It’s gonna be great.”

Among the seniors ready for the mat are John T Peroulis, Jay Carrico, Matt Moschetti and Ryan Zimmerman.

“I think this is our year to qualify the most people our class has. We’ve only ever had Hugo go to state,” Ryan Zimmerman said.

Likewise, Carrico is anticipating a promising kickoff to the season, starting Saturday as the varsity squad visits the Maverick Duals hosted in Grand Junction by Colorado Mesa University.

“We’ve been wrestling tough, and I think we’re all pretty ready,” Carrico said.

The weekend will also see the younger ranks get into the mix, as JV wrestlers step up for the Olathe Invitational.

Moffat County wrestlers will have a full schedule heading into the holidays, including next week’s home triangular with Steamboat Springs and Coal Ridge, a tri on the road with Hotchkiss and Rangely and two more weekends in Junction at the Tiger Duals and Warrior Classic.

With a large pool of contenders, members of the team will have no absolute guarantees a varsity slot will go to them each week, but athletes take this in stride, knowing a season full of hard work and dedication is all part of the glory. The goal of everybody in the program is to put the Bulldogs among the top 10 3A teams in the state.

While it’s their first year at MCHS, freshmen hardly come into the year unprepared.

Drake Doherty is one of many freshmen who joins high school wrestling this season.

Doherty said he feels more than ready to tackle the higher level of competition thanks to being coached at Craig Middle School by Linsacum, Daniel Cramblett, Mark Voloshin and Mark Zimmerman.

“They just have us go at it hard every day, drilling,” he said. “It’s the same stuff, just with a lot more intensity, a lot more advanced.”

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.