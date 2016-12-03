The Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball team and coaches display a No. 1 sign as the champions of the Cowboy Shootout in Meeker. Lady Bulldogs are 3-0 with wins over Nucla (42-24), Meeker (44-37) and Soroco (51-46). Both MCHS girls and boys varsity will play this week at the Steamboat Springs Shootout, girls starting Thursday afternoon with Northridge. Girls coach Kenley Nebeker said he hopes for a repeat of the sweep and the perseverance that came with it. “The biggest thing we saw this weekend is that they are capable of fighting and powering through adversity,” he said.

Paula Duzik/Courtesy Photo

The Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball team and coaches display a No. 1 sign as the champions of the Cowboy Shootout in Meeker. Lady Bulldogs are 3-0 with wins over Nucla (42-24), Meeker (44-37) and Soroco (51-46). Both MCHS girls and boys varsity will play this week at the Steamboat Springs Shootout, girls starting Thursday afternoon with Northridge. Girls coach Kenley Nebeker said he hopes for a repeat of the sweep and the perseverance that came with it. “The biggest thing we saw this weekend is that they are capable of fighting and powering through adversity,” he said.

Moffat County girls hoops 3-0 with win of Meeker’s Cowboy Shootout

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Saturday, December 3, 2016

Moffat County High School girls basketball teams cleaned up in their start to the season.

The Lady Bulldogs varsity team won the White River Electric Cowboy Shootout hosted Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Meeker.

Moffat County started with a 42-24 victory over Nucla Thursday then returned to Meeker the next night to down the host team, 44-37. Saturday afternoon saw them clinch the tournament, 51-46, against Soroco.

“It was well-fought, that Soroco team is scrappy, one of the better shooting teams I’ve seen,” MCHS coach Kenley Nebeker said.

Junior varsity hoops were likewise 3-0 at the Shootout, including a 54-7 opener against Grand Valley, 51-26 Friday over Meeker and a Saturday blowout against Aspen that Nebeker said was so one-sided against the Skiers he lost track of the score.

Both MCHS girls and boys varsity will play this week at the Steamboat Springs Shootout, girls starting Thursday afternoon with Northridge.

Nebeker said he hopes for a repeat of the sweep and the perseverance that came with it.

“The biggest thing we saw this weekend is that they are capable of fighting and powering through adversity,” he said.

