Moffat County boys basketball bounces back in Leadville tourney

A pair of losses frustrated Moffat County High School boys basketball over the weekend, but a win of more than 60 points was a good consolation prize Saturday.

Bulldogs varsity starts the year 1-2 following three games in Leadville as part of Lake County High School’s annual tournament.

MCHS fell, 67-49, in its season opener Friday to Eagle Valley, a game the boys in blue led, 30-25, at halftime only for the Devils to come back hard with a 24-point third quarter that helped win it for the Gypsum squad.

“I was very happy with our game. Eagle Valley is a very good team,” MCHS coach Eric Hamilton said. “We had a good lead, they made a great run, and we couldn’t catch up.”

The score was closer Saturday morning as Moffat County met Crested Butte, though the Dogs lost, 53-44, to the Titans. However, the Dogs were singing a different tune later in the day as they closed out the event with an 83-20 wallop of Lake County.

Both MCHS boys and girls varsity will play this week at the Steamboat Springs Shootout, boys meeting the Sailors Thursday evening.