Moffat County boys basketball bounces back in Leadville tourney

A pair of losses frustrated Moffat County High School boys basketball over the weekend, but a win of more than 60 points was a good consolation prize Saturday.
Bulldogs varsity starts the year 1-2 following three games in Leadville as part of Lake County High School’s annual tournament.
MCHS fell, 67-49, in its season opener Friday to Eagle Valley, a game the boys in blue led, 30-25, at halftime only for the Devils to come back hard with a 24-point third quarter that helped win it for the Gypsum squad.
“I was very happy with our game. Eagle Valley is a very good team,” MCHS coach Eric Hamilton said. “We had a good lead, they made a great run, and we couldn’t catch up.”
The score was closer Saturday morning as Moffat County met Crested Butte, though the Dogs lost, 53-44, to the Titans. However, the Dogs were singing a different tune later in the day as they closed out the event with an 83-20 wallop of Lake County.
Both MCHS boys and girls varsity will play this week at the Steamboat Springs Shootout, boys meeting the Sailors Thursday evening.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID