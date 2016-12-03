Holiday Happenings: The most wonderful time of the year

The Christmas season continues in Craig and Moffat County, and here’s a handy guide to many of the area’s Holiday Happenings.

Trees that will please

Moffat County United Way’s annual Festival of Trees will again spruce up the Moffat County Courthouse with a variety of Christmas trees put together by community groups on display throughout the holiday season. The festival will host a special gathering Dec. 3 that includes hayrides, live entertainment, hot chocolate, visits from Santa Claus, prize drawings and more.

When: Festival open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 5; specialty event from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Moffat County Courthouse second floor, 221 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-6222

Art from the heart

The seventh annual Artisans Holiday Market continues Dec. 3 at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, featuring a plethora of gift ideas with a handmade touch. Items up for sale by local arts and crafts folks include jewelry, photography, soap, lotion, pottery, stained glass, woven baskets and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free admission

Homes for the holidays

Philanthropic Educational Organization hosts its annual Holiday Home Tour Dec. 2 and 3, visiting the following Moffat County houses decorated for the occasion: Cox (908 Ridge Rd.), Hurst (922 Steele Court), McLeslie (875 Villa View Drive), Loya (1265 Schrader Ave.) and Schiffbauer (856 Lay Creek Drive).

This year's tour includes a historic 100-year-old house 16 miles west of Craig. Gift basket drawings will be available for those who enter by donation.

All profits benefit PEO's scholarships for women's education.

Tickets are available at The Kitchen Shop.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Tickets available at The Kitchen Shop, 577 Yampa Ave., or any of the above homes

Cost: Tickets $10, good for both days; gift basket drawing available for $1 donation

For more information: Call Kim Grant at 970-824-3850 or Jeannie Thornberry at 970-824-3022

Down home goodness

Down Home Christmas returns to downtown Craig as hosted by Downtown Business Association. The free family fun includes roasted marshmallows and chestnuts, hot chocolate, cookies, candy cane hunt, elfie selfies, wagon rides and many more activities in Alice Pleasant Park.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free admission

For more information: Call 970-824-7898

Cowboy cheer

Boys & Girls Club of Craig welcomes community members to its annual holiday event, Cowboy Christmas. The schedule for the evening includes dinner, dancing, gaming, live and silent auctions, and music by River City Band.

Tickets have gone fast and may already have sold out, with all proceeds going to the club.

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40

Cost: Tickets $35 apiece

For more information: Call 970-826-0411

Crafty kind of day

The Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries will host a Christmas craft party for Dec. 6. Put together a paper snowman or Christmas tree like nothing you’ve seen before.

This activity will be geared toward adults and teens.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Moffat County Libraries Craig branch, 570 Green St.

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-5116

A visit from old Saint Nick

Santa Claus will be at St. Mark’s Church of Grace to eat breakfast with interested community members. A variety of breakfast dishes will be served free of cost.

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10

Where: St. Mark’s Church of Grace, 657 Green St.

Cost: Free

For more information: Call Debbie McLain at 970-620-6521 or Tammie Hanel at 970-629-1503

Do you have an upcoming Holiday Happenings item to promote? To submit events, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.