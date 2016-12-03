Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 5, 2016: Moffat County wrestlers work toward weekend wins

Moffat County High School wrestlers went 3-2 during the Maverick Duals Saturday hosted by Grand Junction’s Colorado Mesa University.

Throughout the day, Bulldogs took wins against Gunnison (36-24), Delta (47-30) and Palisade (42-30) while also losing to Grand Junction (64-6) and Cedaredge (47-18).

Miki Klimper went into the season ranked highest among active Moffat County athletes — fourth in the state’s 3A rankings in the 170-pound division — claiming a 4-1 day, complete with two pins. At 120, Jay Carrico had the same results of 4-1 and two falls, Ryan Zimmerman 4-1 and one fall at 132.

Vacancies at higher weights hurt the Dogs in points, though Dario Alexander (2-3), Daniel Caddy (3-2), Chris Moschetti (2-3), Ethan Powers (3-2), Matt Moschetti (3-2), and Drake Zimmerman (2-3) provided good numbers for Moffat County.

The Olathe JV Invitational saw a handful of MCHS athletes place eighth of 13 teams as both Dagan White and Isiaih Herod won their weight classes at 106 and 120, respectively, White 2-0 and Herod 3-0, each winning every match by fall.

Also placing were 3-1 Greg Hixson in third at 132, 1-2 Angel Bueno fourth at 113 and 1-4 Angel Alcantar fifth at 182.

Keaton Durbin (0-2), Kameron Baker (2-2), Conner Winn (0-2) and Jesus Paez (0-2) rounded out the JV squad at Olathe.

Moffat County wrestlers will host a triangular event with Coal Ridge and Steamboat Springs starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Adult dodgeball league returning to Craig

Craig Parks and Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The cost is $30 per person for those who register before Dec. 14, with a cost of $45 after that. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Craig Trap Club hosting weekly fun shoots

Craig Trap Club will host a weekly fun shoot event for shotgun shooters from 6 p.m. until dark each Thursday through December at its headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Games include singles, doubles, handicap, Annie Oakley and more and will feature five to 25 rounds per night.

For more information, call Tom Gilchrist at 970-824-3986.