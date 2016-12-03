Craig kids conquer court the court in Elks Hoop Shoot

The gym was bustling Saturday at Sandrock Elementary School as future basketball stars were laying the foundation for years to come in the sport.

Craig had its most sizable turnout in seven years during the weekend’s Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest for boys and girls ages 8 to 13.

The morning included 42 kids total, well past years where attendance was in the 20s, which Frank Sadvar, Exalted Ruler for Lodge No. 1577 called “astronomical.”

Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest Craig results Boys 8 and 9 First — Jayden Evenson Second — Jordan Fager Third — Michael Sigmon 10 and 11 First — Tanner Dugan Second — Evan Beaver Third — Hudson Jones 12 and 13 First — Cort Murphy Second — Jose Del Toro Third — Easton Briggs Girls 8 and 9 First — Lillian Burke Second — Daisy Rojas Third — Adrian Profumo 10 and 11 First — Antonia Vasquez Second — Mikah Vasquez Third — Abby Herrera 12 and 13 First — Jacie Evenson Second — Olivia Profumo Third — Sophie Hough

“The sportsmanship the kids showed was great,” he added.

Following a warm-up period for everyone, each shooter goes to the foul line for five practice shots and 25 that count for the real deal.

Tanner Dugan was the top shooter for boys in the 10- and 11-year-old age group, hitting 13 free throws.

“I think I did pretty good, but I think I could have done better. I had to wait for a long time for it to happen,” he said.

Dugan’s age group had the largest turnout and was delayed shooting until the next-largest group, boys 8 to 9, were finished.

Winning at the oldest age level, 12 and 13, were Cort Murphy for boys and Jacie Evenson for girls.

Both also claimed first place last year and were able to attend the following district round, where Murphy was the runner-up.

“I only lost by one point,” he said of the previous year. “I’m just looking forward to trying to win.”

Jacie not only won districts but also the state round in last year’s event, going as far as the regional event in Denver for the mountain states. This year, however, she wasn’t the only only one in her household to win, competing alongside her younger brother, Jayden, who won the 8 to 9 boys.

“Twinsies,” Jayden laughed, as he held his matching trophy next to his sister’s.

The district round of the Hoop Shoot takes place Jan. 21 in Leadville, organized by Mark Gorman, who aided in Saturday’s Craig event.

Gorman said he was impressed with Craig’s larger turnout this year, as well as players he’s recognized year after year.

“Each year they get a little bit better,” he said.

He and Sadvar said they hope to see the Western Slope well-represented as the contest continues.

“Once they get in the upper levels, those kids get treated like royalty,” Gorman said.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.