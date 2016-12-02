On the record for Dec. 2

Craig Police Department

— Sunday, Nov. 27

On the corner of East Eighth Street and Washington Street near City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. It turned out someone was looking for a lost dog.

At the Clarion Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of harassment between two employees. A verbal warning was issued.

Monday, Nov. 28

On the 800 block of Wesley Drive, officers responded to a report of utility tampering. Someone, possibly a homeless person, had connected to another person’s Yampa Valley Electric Association box in an abandoned building.

On the 1100 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Information was provided to the potential victim, but no charges were filed.

At the Craig branch of the Moffat County Library, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A man was allegedly inside the library cursing loudly and was asked to leave, which he did.

At Walgreens on West Victory Way, officers responded to a traffic accident in the parking lot between a Ford Ranger and a Subaru Outback, which caused property damage.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

In the parking lot behind the school district administration building at 775 Yampa Ave., officers responded to a traffic accident. One party was issued a citation for improper backing.

On the 500 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious article.

At the Public Safety Center in Craig, a found Safeway gift card was brought in.

At West First Street and South Ranney Street, officers responded to a White Chevy pickup versus deer accident.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

On the 500 block of Russell, officers responded to a traffic accident causing property damage, no injuries. One party was issued a citation for improper backing.

On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a drug violation. The incident is still under investigation by the All Crimes Task Force.

On the 700 block of Green Street, officers took a report of fraud concerning a phone call soliciting a donation to charity, which the reporting party found suspicious.

Thursday, Dec. 1

On the 700 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a hit-and-run incident in which a mailbox was damaged by a vehicle. The guilty party called in shortly afterwards to admit fault and was issued a citation.

On the 300 block of Apple Street, officers took a report of a fraudulent phone call in which the party was given a phone number to call and was advised the U.S. government would give her $9,000 if she went to Walmart and bought an iTunes gift card.

On the 1000 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a complaint of people throwing rocks off the Sandrocks and hitting houses below. The Craig Police Department has added extra patrol on the Sandrocks to mitigate the problem.

On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of theft, which turned out to be a misunderstanding between neighbors over a misdelivered package.

At the north Kum & Go on Ninth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers took a report of a hit and run accident between a black Ford diesel pickup and a Ford Expedition. After initially stopping, the Ford pickup, which had damage to the front, took off going north on Colorado Highway 13. The incident is still under investigation and police released a photo of the pickup from surveillance cameras in hopes of finding out more information.