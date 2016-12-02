Over a Cup of Coffee: A sweet potato recipe

This year when I got ready to make sweet potatoes for our Thanksgiving dinner, I hunted for a recipe that I used last year. The family had enjoyed the sweet potatoes, especially our son Jody. I am not well-organized where my recipes are concerned (I keep thinking that I will spend some time organizing them), so I didn’t take a lot of time to find it. I just made the sweet potatoes as I usually do.

Then this week, when I was hunting for something else, I found the recipe that I’m featuring in this column. If it is not the same one that I used last year, it is similar. I’ll save it for Christmas dinner. I hope you enjoy it, too.

Sweet Potato Casserole

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes (canned or cooked and mashed)

½ cup sugar

½ stick margarine

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 eggs, beaten

Milk, if necessary

Topping

1 cup crushed cereal (like cornflakes)

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup pecans

½ stick margarine

¼ cup flour

Dash cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a casserole dish. Mix the sweet potatoes, sugar, margarine, salt, vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, and eggs. Add milk if the mixture is too thick. Pour into the casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Mix the topping ingredients and sprinkle them on the baked ingredients. Bake an extra 5 to 10 minutes.

Our daughter-in-law (we consider her to be a daughter) Cindy (Prather) brought some delicious no-bake pumpkin cookies to Thanksgiving dinner. They are absolutely delicious. I’ll feature it in a future column when Cindy has time to get it to me.

Do you have favorite holiday recipes that you would be willing to share with readers? If you do, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626. Perhaps your family has a unique menu for Christmas dinner. (Our family used to enjoy steaks and Tater Tots—the kids’ choice.) I’d love to hear about it.