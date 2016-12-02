Healthy eating: Vegetable quinoa bake

Vegetable quinoa bake

1 cup uncooked quinoa & broth required for cooking

1 cup onion, diced (about 1 medium)

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 zucchini, cubed

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes, drained

1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup frozen or canned corn

1 4-ounce can diced green chiles

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt to taste

2 cups shredded Monterey jack cheese

Preheat the oven to 375. Spray a 9-by-13 baking dish with cooking spray. Prepare the quinoa according to package directions. While the quinoa is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and pepper, and cook until the peppers are soft and the onions are translucent, about five minutes. Add zucchini and garlic, and continue to cook for four more minutes. In a large bowl combine tomatoes, black beans, corn, green chiles, lime juice and seasonings. Add the prepared quinoa to the vegetable mixture and stir to combine. Spoon the mixture into the prepared baking dish and bake for 40 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese for the last 10 minutes of baking. Serves six.

Recipe provided by Rakia Ranney, CSU Extension intern.