Health Briefs: Celebration of Light slated for Dec. 13

Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during the Celebration of Light from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. Individuals of all ages are welcome to release a sky lantern, decorate ornaments and enjoy light refreshments, cookies and hot chocolate. Everyone will release their sky lanterns together at 6 p.m. There will also be a special activity for children. This event is hosted by Northwest Colorado Health and Grant Mortuary & Crematory. For more information, call Sandy Beran at 970-871-7682.

Assistance for Medicare Part D Annual Open Enrollment

Open enrollment runs through Dec. 7 and this is the time to determine if your prescription drug plan is still the best plan for you. Plan, deductibles and/or your medications may have changed since you enrolled in a Part D plan. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides a volunteer counselor program that can help. Moffat County residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays can meet with a volunteer who provides assistance at CNCC Bell Tower Room 106. Walk-ins are welcome, but Betsy Packer asks that participants try to call ahead to make an appointment and bring “an official list of prescriptions from your pharmacy or your actual Rx bottles.” For more information contact Packer by email at medicareship@gmail.com or by calling 970-819-6401.

Wellness Wednesday lunch and speaker schedule for December

Wellness Wednesday offers fitness classes, wellness checks with a nurse, activities, lunch and guest speakers for older adults. It’s held every Wednesday at The Journey Church. For a full schedule visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Dec. 7: Spaghetti, hot bread, tossed salad and fruit and trivia

Dec. 14: Potluck and holiday party

Dec. 21: No Wellness Wednesday

Dec. 28: Pizza, salad and dessert and New Year’s party

Help is available for insurance enrollment

Individuals who need health insurance or need to renew their plans must do so by Jan. 31, 2017. There are new plans and prices every year. Financial help is available to lower monthly costs. Free in-person assistance is available to help you find the right plan. If you’re already enrolled, you need to renew your plan to retain coverage. Be sure to review your options.

There are tax penalties for not having health insurance. You must enroll or renew your plan by:

• Dec. 15, 2016 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2017

• Jan. 15, 2017 for coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2017

• Jan. 31, 2017 for coverage beginning March 1, 2017

For free assistance, contact a Health Coverage Guide at Northwest Colorado Health at 970-871-7324. Drop in open enrollment assistance also is available 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and Jan. 12 at YampaCare Family Medicine, 595 Russell St. For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.

Program helps people at risk for tpe 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have prediabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants will meet 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 12 at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. They will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment, learning how to set realistic, achievable goals focused on nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications. To learn more about the program, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention. For more information or to sign up, call 970-870-4118.

Skin patch to treat peanut allergy shows benefit in children

The Viaskin Peanut patch used in a National Institutes of Health-sponsored clinical trial many be a safe, convenient way to treat children who have peanut allergies. The wearable patch delivers small amounts of peanut protein through the skin. The one-year results from an ongoing clinical trial show promise. The treatment, called epicutaneous immunotherapy was safe and well tolerated and nearly all participants used the skin patch daily as directed. The Food and Drug Administration have not yet approved the Viaskin Peanut patch. For more information visit https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/skin-patch-treat-peanut-allergy-shows-benefit-children