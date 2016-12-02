Education Briefs: Support the Neal Family Thursday

Craig Middle School National Junior Honor Society have teamed-up with Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant to benefit the Neal family whose home burned down just before Thanksgiving. Come eat between 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Vallarta’s in the Centennial Mall.

Foster Colorado's Kids information meeting Tuesday

Are you interested in becoming a foster family? Learn more about the rewards of becoming a foster parent. Hear stories form current foster parents and learn about the process of becoming a certified foster parent from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. at Moffat County Department of Social Services 595 Breeze St. For more information contact 970-824-8282 ext. 2047

Moffat County Schools Holiday Break Starts Dec. 19

Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall on Sunday this year and that has created some confusion around Moffat County School District’s holiday vacation schedule. Holiday break starts on Monday Dec. 19 and runs through Monday Jan. 2. There will be no school for students during those days, however teachers will report back to school on Jan. 2. For students, school returns to normal on Tuesday Jan. 3. The school calendar has recently been updated. Check it out at moffatsd.org.

CNCC Finals and Holiday Break

CNCC final exams will be held Dec. 12 to 14. Winter break runs from Dec. 19 to Jan. 6. For a complete collage schedule visit: http://www.cncc.edu/academics/academic-calendars.

Moffat County Library Story Time in December

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig Library on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Dec. 1 Getaway to Africa

• Dec. 8 Closed

• Dec. 15 Cookies

• Dec. 22 First Snow

• Dec. 29 Firsts

CNCC is offering a certified nurse aid program

The next course starts February 28th. Email Darby McDermott for more information at darby.mcdermott@cncc.edu. To find the full list of classes for credited course work go to http://www.cncc.edu/…/u…/2016/11/Craig-Spring-2017-11-10.pdf.

Winter Writing Club runs until Feb. 27

Moffat County Library will be hosting a Winter Writing Club for writers ages 8 & up. The group will meet Nov. 7 and go through Feb. 27 on Monday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. Each session we will take time to brainstorm ideas as a group and write your own story. The group will also have a chance to talk with some local authors. Bring your imagination, a notebook, a pen, and a friend.

Also the winter reading program "Book Your Winter Getaway" is underway and runs until March 1. The program is for all ages. Earn incentives for reading by signing up at one of the libraries in Moffat County.