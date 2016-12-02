Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 3, 2016: Moffat County rifle teams finish seasons

As part of the Orion National Air Rifle League, Bears Ears Sportsman Club’s youth shooting program recently completed their respective seasons, competing in meets with competitors across the country.

Moffat County ended the year third in the Junior Rifle Club Elite Division at 4-3 after a 919-688 loss in mid-November against Lyon County Shooting Sports of Emporia, Kansas.

Eli Ellis shot a 219 individual score, followed by Forrest Siminoe (201), Donovan Converse (180) and Abigail Martinez (88) in the 3-P event.

In the Junior Rifle Club Distinguished Division, Bears Ears finished in sixth place following a 1396-1211 defeat by Texas’s Midland Young Guns, a season-high score for both teams.

Shooters compete with 40 shots in the standing position, and Angela Hill led Craig in points at 350, joined by Gabrielle Ellis 293 Joey Gates at 289, and Mackenzie Schneider-Ott 279.

For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleLeague.

Saturday’s Elks Hoop Shoot free to kids

Elks Lodge No. 1577 will sponsor the annual Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest for boys and girls 8 to 13 taking place at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and is free to participants. Copies of birth certificates are required to register.

Each participant will shoot five practice throws and 25 regular free throws.

A chili lunch will follow as well as awards at the Elks Lodge. The top shooters for each age group will receive trophies and be eligible for future competitions at the district, state, regional and national levels, with those who go all the way getting their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

For more information, call 970-620-0874.

Adult dodgeball league returning to Craig

Craig Parks and Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The cost is $30 per person for those who register before Dec. 14, with a cost of $45 after that. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Craig Trap Club hosting weekly fun shoots

Craig Trap Club will host a weekly fun shoot event for shotgun shooters from 6 p.m. until dark each Thursday through December at its headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Games include singles, doubles, handicap, Annie Oakley and more and will feature five to 25 rounds per night.

For more information, call Tom Gilchrist at 970-824-3986.

Moffat County hoops headed to Pepsi Center

Tickets are available for the Moffat County High School boys and girls basketball league opener, which will take place Dec. 23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Those who purchase admission for the school’s dual games against Coal Ridge will also get a ticket to the evening’s Denver Nuggets game with the Atlanta Hawks.

Girls start at 1:15 p.m., boys at 3 p.m. with the Nuggets game at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MCHS hoops programs. Prices range from $20 to $55 for tickets that can normally sell for as much as $69 and are available for purchase at nuggetstix.com/moffatcounty1617 or through MCHS’s athletic director Rich Houghton, who can be contacted at 970-824-7036 or rich.houghton@moffatsd.org.