CNCC soccer coaches kicking into action during off-season

There are months and months between now and when a new season of Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer teams will begin their second season, but as coach Lance Noble sees it, time’s a-wasting to get the Spartans prepped to rise to the next level.

Noble spent much of November in the Dallas-Fort Worth area where player combines tested and displayed the skill set of college-bound athletes for coaches to observe.

Noble noted that many players make it a point to attend such showcases hosted in warmer climate states such as Texas, Florida or California, where soccer programs often take place in the winter rather than fall or spring.

“All us coaches, we fly south for the winter,” he laughed.

Noble and Joe Eades — his assistant coach and recruiter — have already reached out to numerous male and female players in various locations across about playing for the Spartans. While there’s been a great deal of interest, getting a commitment has been more difficult.

CNCC soccer was unable to offer athletic scholarships in its debut year, and the larger focus was putting together a program from the ground up with goals of monetary incentive to come later.

As of now, Spartan soccer coaches are unable to guarantee scholarship amounts to any players until receiving approval from CNCC administration. Noble hopes to be able to offer scholarships to 10 to 12 players on both the men’s and women’s teams, though the funding amount is uncertain, and the amount of recipients may be half that.

Janell Oberlander, vice president of CNCC’s Craig campus, confirmed that soccer teams will have an exact amount to work with later this month.

Spartan soccer had minimal rosters in its opening year, with players primarily hailing from Northwest Colorado. Noble said he has yet to confirm how many athletes will return for next fall, though he hopes to have nearly twice as many among the ranks, including up to four goalies on each squad and a JV program that will provide more playing time.

He also hopes to bring in some new additions to the coaching staff.

Despite each team finishing in last place at 0-13 in their respective rankings of the Scenic West Athletic Conference, Spartan individuals still took several All-Conference honors, including Miguel Rodriguez on men’s First Team and Hannah Walker and Bethanie Najera garnering Honorable Mention for women.

Noble recently accepted a new position on behalf of CNCC: president of the Scenic West Coaches Association for both men’s and women’s soccer.

Noble said he was voted in by fellow soccer coaches and that the role is mainly about promoting SWAC soccer teams, compiling game results and keeping the public updated on the doings of the conference.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to do to get us out there nationally, get us recognized and increase our reputation,” he said.

Additionally, he hopes to see all coaches boost their players in the right way to excel in the sport.

“Our job as coaches is to make sure we’re pushing the right kids along,” he said.

