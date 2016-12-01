Holiday Happenings: Weekend offers many festivities

As December kicks off, so does the long list of activities in Craig and Moffat County to get residents in the Christmas spirit. Here are just a few events happening in the next few days.

Driving toward holiday generosity

Come out bright and early Friday and Saturday to support the KRAI Holiday Drive, which will collect gifts, food and cash for area agencies benefiting the less fortunate. Among those receiving items and funds will be Christmas for Kids, Christmas for Seniors, Interfaith Food Bank and Advocates Crisis Support Services.

When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend and assist; donations welcome

For more information: Call 970-824-6574

Art from the heart

The seventh annual Artisans Holiday Market takes place Friday and Saturday at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, featuring a plethora of gift ideas with a handmade touch. Items up for sale by local arts and crafts folks include jewelry, photography, soap, lotion, pottery, stained glass, woven baskets and more.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free admission

Homes for the holidays

Philanthropic Educational Organization hosts its annual Holiday Home Tour Friday and Saturday, visiting the following Moffat County houses decorated for the occasion: Cox (908 Ridge Rd.), Hurst (922 Steele Court), McLeslie (875 Villa View Drive), Loya (1265 Schrader Ave.) and Schiffbauer (856 Lay Creek Drive).

This year's tour includes a historic 100-year-old house 16 miles west of Craig. Gift basket drawings will be available for those who enter by donation.

All profits benefit PEO's scholarships for women's education.

Tickets are available at The Kitchen Shop.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Tickets available at The Kitchen Shop, 577 Yampa Ave., or any of the above homes

Cost: Tickets $10, good for both days; gift basket drawing available for $1 donation

For more information: Call Kim Grant at 970-824-3850 or Jeannie Thornberry at 970-824-3022

Beautiful voices

Bella Vocé’s Studio BV and the Moffat County Shared School present Bells, Boughs & Beyond, a showcase of young talent open to community members Friday in the Craig Middle School auditorium.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free admission

For more information: Call 970-629-9244

Down home goodness

Down Home Christmas returns to downtown Craig Saturday and is hosted by Downtown Business Association. The free family fun includes roasted marshmallows and chestnuts, hot chocolate, cookies and many more activities in Alice Pleasant Park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to greet kiddos.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free admission

For more information: Call 970-824-7898

Cowboy cheer

Boys & Girls Club of Craig welcomes community members Saturday night to its annual holiday event, Cowboy Christmas. The schedule for the evening includes dinner, dancing, gaming, live and silent auctions, and music by River City Band.

Tickets are available at the club or at Craig Daily Press, with all proceeds going to the club.

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40

Cost: Tickets $35 apiece

For more information: Call 970-826-0411

Do you have an upcoming Holiday Happenings item to promote? To submit events, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.