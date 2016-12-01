Eagle's Nest Preschool: Thanks, firefighters

To the editor:

Eagle’s Nest Preschool would like to take this opportunity to give a big “Thank You” to Craig Firefighters Nick Scheller, Jesse Doolin, Tonya Mercer and Annie Sauer. These busy people took time out of their schedule to make multiple appearances at the preschool to educate our young children about fire safety and the importance of a home fire escape plan. Fire equipment was brought and explored with hands on activities. We live in a great community with an awesome fire department. Thank you again and God Bless each and every one of you and your families!

Eagle's Nest Preschool director and staff:

Angie Roberts, Felicia Caddy, Val Boulger, Lindsay Anderson and Trish Snyder