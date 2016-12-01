Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 2, 2016: Saturday’s Elks Hoop Shoot free to kids

Elks Lodge No. 1577 will sponsor the annual Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest for boys and girls 8 to 13 taking place at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and is free to participants. Copies of birth certificates are required to register.

Each participant will shoot five practice throws and 25 regular free throws.

A chili lunch will follow as well as awards at the Elks Lodge. The top shooters for each age group will receive trophies and be eligible for future competitions at the district, state, regional and national levels, with those who go all the way getting their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

For more information, call 970-620-0874.

Adult dodgeball league returning to Craig

Craig Parks & Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The cost is $30 per person for those who register before Dec. 14, with a cost of $45 after that. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks & Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Moffat County hoops headed to Pepsi Center

Tickets are available for the Moffat County High School boys and girls basketball league opener, which will take place Dec. 23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Those who purchase admission for the school’s dual games against Coal Ridge will also get a ticket to the evening’s Denver Nuggets game with the Atlanta Hawks.

Girls start at 1:15 p.m., boys at 3 p.m. with the Nuggets game at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MCHS hoops programs. Prices range from $20 to $55 for tickets that can normally sell for as much as $69 and are available for purchase at nuggetstix.com/moffatcounty1617 or through MCHS’s athletic director Rich Houghton, who can be contacted at 970-824-7036 or rich.houghton@moffatsd.org.