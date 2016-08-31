Trapper Mine hosts lunch for local law enforcement in Craig

Local law enforcement officers took a break from their normal duties Wednesday to enjoy a barbeque hosted by Trapper Mine.

Trapper Mine Manager Jim Mattern said the management at the mine wanted to make a gesture thanking local law enforcement and decided catering lunch would be a great way to show appreciation.

“We thought providing lunch would be a good way to do that — share a meal with them,” he said. “It’s a privilege to do that.”

Trapper Mine set up two large tents, tables and chairs in front of the Moffat County Public Safety Center and brought barbecue from Brother’s Custom Processing to share with members of Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol.

There was also a cake, decorated with a message thanking the local law enforcement community.

“I think it’s absolutely phenomenal,” Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume said.

Hume said the law enforcement law enforcement profession is often a thankless endeavor and it is always appreciated when individuals express gratitude.

Recently, the Public Safety Center has seen an influx of community members dropping off goodies for local police, a trend Hume said hasn’t gone away.

“We’re still seeing the gestures of support,” he said.

Hume said he thinks the shows of support speak volumes about the community’s support of public safety across the board.

“We’re fortunate to live and work and raise our families in a community that overwhelmingly supports the efforts of public safety and safe communities,” he said.