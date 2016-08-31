Craig briefs: Rifle swim beaches set to close for season

— Colorado Parks and Wildlife will close the swim beaches at Rifle Gap State Park and Harvey Gap State Park on Tuesday making Labor Day weekend the final weekend for swimming at the popular reservoirs this year, according to a news release.

All other activities, including camping, hiking, biking, boating, fishing and wildlife viewing will continue as conditions allow.

At both parks, visitors may see a variety of wildlife, including migrating waterfowl.

For more information about current conditions at the parks, call 970-625-1607.

Gas prices continue to rise throughout state

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado rose 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18 per gallon at the start of the week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado.

That’s compared to the national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.21 per gallon, according to gasoline price website gasbuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices on Sunday were 59.1 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 4.5 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. The national average has increased 7.4 cents per gallon during the past month and stands 28.0 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

“As the summer driving season wraps up, gasoline prices have risen for 14 consecutive days, thanks in large part due to a late-summer rally in oil markets, driven by OPEC threats,” Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said in a statement. “While the final note may be a bit sour, the sweetness of what is still the cheapest summer gas in a decade will linger. Motorists shopping around for gas using the free GasBuddy app during the upcoming Labor Day weekend stand to save 5 to 25 cents per gallon more than their counterparts, saving their hard-earned money on a day recognizing their hard work.”

State highway safety improvements continue

Traffic impacts can be expected northbound and southbound on Colorado Highway 9, Monday through Friday, during daylight hours, according to a news release.

A temporary lane will be in place detouring traffic around construction from mile marker 130 to 131. Speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the temporary lanes. These temporary detour lanes are necessary while crews install a wildlife underpass structure and will remain in place until underpass construction is complete.

Motorists can expect one lane of alternating traffic and as much as 45 minute delays through the construction zone.

Spring Creek Road and Blue Valley Acres residents are advised to plan for extra time exiting their neighborhoods. Wide loads are restricted to 12 feet.

Motorists, cyclists and bikers, should exercise extreme caution and follow reduced posted speed limits and flaggers’ instructions. Adhere to the 35 or 45 mile per hour speed limits as posted.

Paper event to showcase new CNCC president

The Craig Daily Press will host its monthly Coffee and a Newspaper at 7 a.m. Sept. 7 at The Memorial Hospital. Guest speaker will be Ronald Granger, the new president of Colorado Northwestern Community College. Free pastries and coffee will be served. For more information, call 970-8750-1788.

United Way scheduled to kick off 2017 campaign

Moffat County United Way will kick off its 2017 Campaign on Sept. 15 at Yampa Valley Bank. The bank is matching as much as $5,000 of donations that day. Vallartas is donating the food for a taco bar. The theme this year is United We Can. The event will start at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 5:30 p.m.

Craig artisans accept applications for market

Applications are being accepted for the seventh annual Holiday Artisan Market, according to a news release. The event will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Deadline for the applications is Oct. 7. Email yampavalleyartisans@gmail.com for an application and more information.