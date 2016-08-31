Craig athletes snap into action for Doak Walker football

If you love the Broncos but can’t stand that they only play once per week, come on by Woodbury Sports Complex Tuesdays and Wednesdays to find the likenesses of the Denver franchise and plenty more who might make it to the NFL one day.

Craig Parks & Recreation’s Doak Walker tackle football program started another season this week, with the gridiron community gathering getting into gear for grades three through six.

Some changes are noticeable for Doak Walker this year, now part of the USA Football Program. Coaches are required to undergo education in several components to benefit their players, including certification, concussion recognition and awareness, heat preparedness, hydration, sudden cardiac arrest, equipment fitting and proper tackling and blocking.

In addition to the King-Devick concussion testing, a new safety precaution is doing away with live kickoffs altogether, while defenders are not allowed to rush on punts.

“In all of our sports here at Craig Parks & Recreation, safety is at the forefront of what we do,” said Ryan Dennison, recreation supervisor for Craig Parks & Rec. “We want to keep up with the latest industry standards to make our programs the safest we can.”

Stan Peroulis, coach for the Duran & Pearce Contractors Saints, said the new rule for punts had a big outcome in his team’s first game.

“It’s kind of evened it up because you can put someone on the goal line for that now, and before no one would punt because it would get blocked and give the other team good field position,” he said. “It’s to each team’s detriment to be in coffin’s corner because one mistake and they score. These games are always decided by one, two, three big plays.”

The 10-year veteran coach of the program added he saw more special teams action in a Tuesday game against the Craig Daily Press Chargers than he has in many years.

The basic components of the game remain the same, however, as players run and pass the pigskin while learning to win graciously or accept a loss as a challenge to do better next time.

Following a defeat to the Country Living Realty 49ers Wednesday, Justin Duzik, coach of the Coldwell Banker Dolphins, had only words of encouragement for his team.

“We had some mistakes, but the kids are trying hard, working hard, doing a good job,” he said.

Colt Call, 10, played both halfback and quarterback for the Dolphins.

“I like having fun and helping out my teammates,” he said.

