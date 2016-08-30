Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA announces new program coordinator

David “Bruce” Cummings was working as a property manager in Craig nearly 10 years ago when he was alerted to a woman inside an apartment who had overdosed during a suicide attempt.

Cummings stayed with the woman and helped care for her until emergency responders and a volunteer from Advocates Crisis Support Services arrived. He even came along to the hospital to make sure she was OK.

“I was just doing what anybody would do, I thought,” said Cummings, whose actions that day caught the attention of the responding Advocates volunteer.

She persuaded Cummings to become a volunteer himself, and within months, he was hired to work in Advocates’ all-crimes division.



Cummings worked for the nonprofit more than eight years until accepting his latest position as the new program coordinator for Northwest Rocky Mountain Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA.



In his new position, Cummings will oversee and support CASA’s volunteers, helping them in their role of advocating for the best interests of children passing through the foster care system or involved in a family court case.



Cummings said that, while working for the domestic violence and sexual assault division of Advocates, he often noticed children were the ones caught in the middle of disputes or used as a pawn between parents.

“The kids always get stuck in the middle,” Cummings said.

When Cummings heard about the open position at CASA, he knew it would be a way to advocate more for children, specifically.

“He has a lot of experience with people who have been in rough domestic situations, and we deal with that a lot, too,” said Suzanne Fegelein, executive director of Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA.

Fegelein said Cummings' familiarity with the Craig community, which usually generates more cases than Routt County, and with the court system made him a good fit for the position.



In addition to his role with Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, Cummings is also a member of the Access to Justice Committee and the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault Inclusiveness Team.

While Cumings acknowledged there are sometimes disappointments, he added he enjoys teaching people coping skills and is often surprised by the progress made by families.

“You get to see changes in families and see direct results,” Cummings said. “There are a lot of disappointments, but if you hang in there with them, people will surprise you and do the right thing, if given the chance.”

Outside work, Cummings enjoys spending time with his wife, eight children and 20 grandchildren.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow