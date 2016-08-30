Fantasy Sports Fix: Mixed bag of news and notes

This week, I'm going to dive into some news from around the fantasy baseball scene and the football world.

With about a month left in baseball and football gearing up, I thought it was a good time to just scope the scene in both sports and see what's going on that may be of value to fantasy players.

Is Gary Sanchez really that good?

The short answer, yes, he's that good. He's been the most added player in fantasy baseball over the past week and he's getting hits every day. He's played in only 22 games this year, and he has amassed 11 home runs, 21 RBIs and a .405 average. He's hitting third in the Yankees lineup right now and shows no signs of slowing down. He could be picked within the top five of catchers going into next season.

Three players I would draft again in 2017

There's probably a couple more I would also take, but I can live with three. So, who really came through for me in 2016? In the pitching department, it was Justin Verlander all the way. 189 strikeouts and 14 wins so far in 2016. Yes, please. Addison Russell, who plays at second base and shortstop for the Cubs, I would also take in 2017. He has great upside and he will surely improve on his .244 batting average. The last player is eligible at first, second and third base and was selected in the ninth round with the 101st pick. His batting average this year is .345, and he has 25 home runs and 98 RBIs. Daniel Murphy was a great value this year and I'll be willing to pay a much higher draft pick for him next year.

Let's move onto some football with some preseason notes and quick hits

Tony Romo is injured... again

It looks as if he has a broken bone in his back now. There is no timetable for Romo's return, but in the meantime, the Cowboys will look to Dak Prescott at quarterback. This also could affect Dez Bryant's value as he has more chemistry with Romo. Ezekiel Elliot's value is not in question though, as he still remains the team's work horse running back.

Wide receiver A.J. Green looked to suffer a slight knee injury in week three preseason action. It looks as if it wasn't serious though because he actually gave a sideline interview after the game. He's going as the 7th overall pick right now in most drafts and is usually the fifth wide receiver off the board.

There's already been some injuries in the backfield for some teams, and some backup running backs might actually have some value headed into the season. LeSean McCoy injured his hand last week in 11 on 11 drills, and the question arose as to who would be his backup. Reggie Bush is in the mix while Mike Gillislee and rookie Jonathon Williams could also be in line for some work if McCoy misses any time.



The Redskins have also said that top back Matt Jones will be ready for week one after suffering a shoulder sprain. Robert Kelley, a backup, had 12 rushes for 51 yards in week three of preseason action and looks to be the rising on the depth chart.