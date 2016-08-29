On the record for August 30

Craig Police Department

Friday, August 26

In the 300 block of Birch Street, code enforcement left a written warning for weeds.

In the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers arrested a man on seven warrants.

Saturday, August 27

In the 20 block of East Victory Way, officers took a report of a burglary.

In the 1400 block of Ranney Street, code enforcement red-tagged an abandoned Subaru.

In the 700 block of Rose Street, code enforcement left a written warning for tall weeds.

In the 20 block of East Ninth Street, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for tall weeds.

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicion person and arrested one man for allegedly violating a restraining order.

In the 1300 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report of theft.

At Victory Way and Bellaire Street, an officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested one woman for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, weaving and driving without insurance.

Sunday, August 28

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers were called to a disturbance and arrested one woman on charges of harassment.

In the 1000 block of West Victory Way, an officer took a report of a stolen wallet.

Monday, August 29

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers were called to a domestic dispute and arrested one woman on suspicion of violation a restraining order and violating bond conditions.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, August 23

Mark James Abolt, 64, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to comply with probation.

Michael Jay Laible, 75, of Craig, was issued a summons for menacing assault.

Charles Johnal Lira, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on revocation of bond.

Danielle Rene Pichon, 39, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for assault.

Roosevelt Giovanni Price, 26, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged second-degree trespassing.

Wednesday, August 24

Jack Ira Gates, 37, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of theft.

Lyle Ocampo Gaurmer, 69, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a public-order crime warrant.

Keaton Cole Hickson, 18, of Grand Junction, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve 43 days for theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Thursday, August 25

Garry Dean Gray, 44, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Errol Emerson Snider Jr., 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an assault warrant.

Friday, August 26

Camilo Jesus Alarcon-Bustos, 37, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, careless driving and driving without insurance.

Ryan Michael Bailey, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of violating a restraining order, third-degree assault and menacing assault.

Brian Kay Carrol, 37, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Escobar Eleborio Lee, 48, of Craig was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.

Elizabeth Lee Morgan, 26, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Saturday, August 27

Juan Gabriel Marquez, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating a restraining order.

Brittany Joann Noland, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly obstructing a highway and driving while drunk.

Sunday, August 28

Timothy James Currie, 21, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve five days for third-degree assault and unlawful behavior on public property.

Savannah Sally Lou Slater, 18, of Boulder, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, weaving, driving without insurance and illegal possession of marijuana by an underage person.

Monday, August 29

Kimberly Ann Miner, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating a restraining order and bond conditions.

Peggy Lorraine Pagliaro, 48, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving drunk, driving with a suspended license, failing to report an accident, driving without insurance and driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Kevin Avery Weiler, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.