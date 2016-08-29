Moffat County C-Team football manhandles Meeker

The first bunch of Moffat County High School football players to hit the Bulldog Proving Grounds this season came to play.

The MCHS C-Team hosted Meeker Monday, ending the afternoon with a 20-6 victory against the Cowboys.

Tied up at six points apiece, the two Northwest Colorado schools were well-matched, but the Dogs took control in the latter half to stave off any plans the Cowboys might have had of scoring again.

Assets on offense included Colby Beaver at quarterback and Nate Baker, Jefferson Piatt and Greg Hixson providing plenty of yards, Piatt running it in twice in the second half alone.

On the other side of the ball, Marcus Delgado, Dario Alexander and more were on their game to keep Meeker at bay in a game coach Jesse LaRose said showed great leadership with many players demonstrating they are “on the verge of varsity.”

C-Team functions as both an introductory level squad for freshman and an incubator for older talents who have already had some field time.

“Some of the guys are looking to switch positions, so we brought them down to give them a half,” said coach Jeff Sullivan.

The focus will shift more toward junior varsity later in the season, though C-Team will have another game this week at home Thursday against Glenwood Springs.

“A lot more games for the young kids is great because football is all about getting live-action reps,” LaRose said. “You can’t get better if you’re not getting that. It’s exactly what they need. Practice makes perfect, right?"

