Craig Middle School students off to an exciting start

— School children grades six to eight who started the 2016-17 school year at Craig Middle School will miss summer yet they look forward to new friends, favorite coaches and items on the school lunch menu.

As she gathered with her friends, Kelsey McDiffett reflected that her favorite part about summer was the freedom to choose whom to spend time with.

Summer will also be missed by middle school student Tressa Otis, especially, “sleeping-in.”

The school year can’t go fast enough for eighth-grade student Alexa Neton as she looks forward to next year when she will start high school.

“I can’t wait to be out of middle school,” she said.

Incoming sixth-grader Gonzalo Tarango had his backpack and arms full of school supplies as he waited for the first bell.

“I’m nervous to be with the other students,” he said.

Standing beside him was Taelee Knez who is also starting the first day of sixth-grade. It’s a big step moving from grade school to middle school, she said.

“I’m OK. I’m excited about being with new kids,” Knez said.

As new students hoped for new friendships, returning students grouped together to catch-up. Hot topics among one group of friends included the changes in school leadership, recycling and the lunch menu.

One of the most notable staffing changes is the appointment of Sara Linsacum as the new Craig Middle School assistant principal and athletic director.

“I like Ms. Linsacum as a coach. I’m not sure about principal,” McDiffett said.

One of the concerns students would like addressed by new staff is the tidiness of the school.

“We’ve got to recycle more,” said eight-grader Marissa Lindsey.

The need for recycling is greatest during the lunch rush and even before the first bell had rung students were thinking about lunch break.

A debate broke out about the edibility of the hot lunches served at the school. After a rapid-fire discussion between friends Neton, Lindsey, Otis and Kylee Batson, the group settled on a few favorites, “We really like the French toast, egg rolls and the BBQ,” Kylee Batson said on behalf of the group.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.