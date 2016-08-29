Craig briefs: 1st day of elementary school set for Aug. 30

There will be no school Monday, Aug. 29 for elementary students (pre-K through fifth grade) to accomodate family connection day, at which students and families will get to know their teachers. Each family has an appointed meeting time, and children will leave with their parents after their meeting is completed. The first day of school for elementary school students (pre-K through fifth grade) is Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Aug. 29 marks 1st day of class at CMS, MCHS

The first day of school for middle school students (grades six through eight) is Monday, Aug. 29. School starts at 8:04 a.m. and ends at 3:40 p.m.

Moffat County High School’s first day is also today. The tardy bell rings at 7:55 a.m., and the final bell is at 3:30 p.m. most days.

Police reminds residents about student safety

Craig public schools are back in session today, which means more pedestrians and cyclists will be traveling Craig roadways. The Craig Police Department reminds drivers to obey speed limits and school zones and pay special attention to pedestrians at crosswalks, according to a news release.



Police Chief Walt Vanatta asks that drivers be cautious, watchful and prepared for children crossing streets. The police department has issued back-to-school tips for students and parents.

Along with these tips, the police department refers residents to the Safe Kids website a safekids.org/safetytips. The department doesn’t endorse or encourage donations to this site, but the site contains a wealth of safety information for parents and children of all ages.

Safety tips include the following.

■ Always take a friend when walking or biking to and from school. Walk and ride in well-lit areas, and never take shortcuts. Follow all the bicycle rules and wear a helmet.

■ Stay with a group while waiting at the bus stop. If anyone bothers you while going to or from school, get away from the person and tell a trusted adult, such as a parent or teacher.

■ Teach children not to accept rides from anyone without your permission.

■ If someone follows you on foot, get away as quickly as you can. If someone follows you in a car go the other direction. Always tell your parents or a trusted adult, a school resource officer or call 911.

■ Teach children that if anyone bothers them or makes them feel afraid or uncomfortable, they should trust their feelings and get away from that person. Teach children it is OK to say no.

■ Teach children if anyone tries to take them somewhere, they should resist and draw attention by kicking and screaming and try to run away.

■ Teach children to never accept money or gifts from anyone without your permission.

■ Make sure the school has current and accurate emergency contact information on file for your children, and confirm names of those authorized.

■ Always know where your children will be. Teach your children to always check before changing plans and to never leave school with anyone unless they check first with you or another trusted adult.