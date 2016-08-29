Moffat County High School classes are back in action Monday

The halls of Moffat County High School were humming Monday morning as students gathered to start a new a school year.

Freshman and seniors alike bounced around reuniting with friends upon returning from summer vacation to settle in for another year of studying.

Sophomore Johnathon Mack said he is excited for his science classes this year, and he wants to keep his grades up so he can become an environmental scientist.

“Anything pertaining to science I know will help me get toward that career,” he said.

Although he is looking forward to his classes, Mack said coming back from summer vacation takes a bit of adjusting.

Getting back in the school routine takes some students longer than others, but plenty of kids at Moffat County High School were chomping at the bit on the first day back.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Sophomore Abigal Fritz said on her way into school Monday morning.

Fritz said she looks forward to all the changes around Moffat County High School this year — new students and new administration.

“It’s just gonna be so fun,” she said.

Moffat County’s new Principal Craig Crebar and new Athletic Director Rich Houghton are two of the new faces that the students will be getting to know, in addition to new teachers in almost every department.

“Having two new administrators is going to be a change that the kids will have to adapt to,” Assistant Principal Mark Shore said.

Shore said he hopes for a successful school year with few problems.

“Same as every year,” he said.

