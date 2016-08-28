Dr. Wayne R. Davis: Strange behaviors of dogs

My dog lies to me. I was letting her out to do her business but it was becoming obvious there was a booger man out there making her bark ferociously or at least as ferocious as she is capable of.

This was becoming a daily routine.

I was letting her back in thinking there was a skunk, fox, coyote, deer or maybe some other scarier and more sinister creature out there... ( like a cat?) and I must step in to help her out.

One night I happened to be upstairs looking down at her through the window when she started this act, staring at the door initially and prancing around in circles barking. She knew if she pretended there was something serious out there she would have the door opened. Hmmm.

I've had people argue with me. "Dogs don't lie," they say. "That was just a learned behavior," (as if lying is not a learned behavior in people).

Well, I'll have to admit as lying goes it was sort of a white lie and she certainly didn't do it under oath in front of Congress or in an FBI investigation and I am the only "American people" she lied to.

She has no serious responsibilities, no one lost their life over this, and I kind of like her. I think I'll let it slide, but I don't think I'll vote for her.

Dr. Wayne R. Davis is the veterinarian at Craig Veterinarian Hospital.