Craig Sports Briefs for Aug. 29, 2016: Moffat County cross country gets running

Moffat County High School cross country teams started the schedule Friday with the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at Colorado Springs’ Norris Penrose Event Center.

On the same course which will host the state championships in October, Riley Allen finished the 5K 12th among 130 3A boys at a time of 17 minutes, 50.80 seconds. Carter Severson was 17th at 18:19.40, Connor Scranton 34th at 19:03.20, Hayden's Chris Carrouth — who runs for MCHS — 35th at 19:05.50 and Brandon Beason No. 41 at 19:27.40.

Boys were fourth of 18 teams.

Though Moffat County girls did not have a full group of runners for a team total, Madysen Cramer placed 21st of 99 in the 3A event, clocking in at 22:33.70, while Hayden’s Makenna Knez was 38th at 23:49.10.

In the JV open races, Kaylee Durham won the girls' event with a 24:47, with Liberty Hippely third at 25:31, Abby Bohne seventh at 26:03. Alyssa Chavez was 10th, timing 26:11, while Alllison Villard was seconds behind in 11th at 26:16.

JV boys finished outside the top 20 individuals and included Tyler Driggs (22:39), Garrett Flint (23:41), Jerod Chacon (26:53), AJ Barber (29:15) and Wilson Eike (29:18).

Cross country teams will next run Friday in the Delta Invitational.

Girls on the Run seeking registration

Online registration is open for Girls on the Run of Western Colorado, a 10-week fall program for girls in grades three through five.

GOTR focuses on promoting healthy body image, confidence and other positive attributes in young female athletes through the sport of running, meeting twice weekly to build endurance and strength for a 5K race that will take place in November.

The program will feature three Moffat County sites, including East, Sandrock and Sunset elementary schools, overseen by Tiffany Trevenen, Melissa Forbes and Stephanie Murr, respectively.

Sandrock will host practices starting at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, while East and Sunset will go at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Practices begin the week of Sept. 6.

GOTR information will be available in schools once classes begin, though advance registration online is encouraged.

Volunteers interested in helping in getting involved at local sites can contact Trevenen at trevy4@gmail.com, Forbes at melissa.forbes@moffatsd.org, or Murr at stephanie.murr@moffatsd.org.

For more information on registration costs and program benefits, visit gotrwesterncolorado.org.

BCA Pool League season starts in September

Craig’s BCA Pool League will begin a new year Sept. 11 and 12 at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way.

BCA’s 9-Ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The 8-Ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.

Safari Club raffle offers big prizes

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host a ticket drawing as a fundraiser for its yearly activities.

The grand prize is a Smith and Wesson rifle complete with adjustable stock, adjustable barrel and 4,000 rounds of ammunition. Second prize is a pair of tickets to SCI’s annual convention in Las Vegas held February 2017.

Tickets are $10 apiece or $50 for six and are available at Rummel Chiropractic, Chapman’s Automotive, Northwest Pawn Shop, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Big Cat Taxidermy and Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mountain Man Taxidermy. Winners do not need to be present.

Projects funded by Yampa Valley Chapter include 4-H shooting sports, Cast n’ Blast, youth programs and Colorado moose transplant.

For more information, call Ken Fleming at 970-824-6806.