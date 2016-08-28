Business Buzz: Thunder Run moves into Victory Building

Thunder Run Survival and Security recently changed business locations.

The business moved into 500 Yampa Ave. — at the corner of Victory Way and Yampa Avenue — on Aug. 22. It was previously located at 1594 W. Victory Way.

“We wanted to be downtown. We wanted to be in the mix of the city,” said Jauneth Madsen, co-owner of Thunder Run.

Thunder Run Survival and Security is two businesses located in one building. The survival store provides camping supplies, storage foods, water purification and tactical gear. The security side offers security guards for businesses, residential and events.

For more information, contact Madsen at 970-629-5948.

Downtown Books expands hours

Downtown Books has drastically expanded its hours of operation to accommodate those who wish to study at the bookstore. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The bookstore is offering 10 percent off coffee drinks and smoothies for those with a student ID until 9 p.m.

Craig KOA receives Journey designation

The Craig KOA, 2800 East U.S. Highway 40, has recently become a KOA Journey, one of three new brands created to help campers select the right campground for their needs.

“We increased the number of 50-amp sites, rearranged, added amenities and remodeled the bathrooms,” Betty Price, who has owned the Craig KOA with her husband, Edward, for less than two years, said in a news release.

KOA Journeys offer long pull-through sites, have lighted after-hours check-in service and offer RV supplies. The Craig KOA, which is open from April 1 to Nov. 21, also offers tent sites one- and two-bedroom cabins.

Other new KOA brands include KOA Holiday and KOA Resorts. For more information, visit www.koa.com.

Business tax workshop scheduled for Wednesday

Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC), Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are hosting a workshop Wednesday as part of their monthly Lunch and Learn series for businesses.

“Making Cents Out of Taxes: What Business Owners Should Know” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at CNCC, 2801 West Ninth Street, Craig.

Speakers at the event include Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado Director Bonnie Petersen, who will talk about the tax credits Moffat County businesses are entitled to as part of the state's Enterprise Zone system. Samantha Pearson, certified public accountant with THPK Accounting, will present tax law changes, opportunities and hazards for businesses.

RSVPs are not required. Participants should take a sack lunch.

Call Desiree Moore at 824-1135 for more information.