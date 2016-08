Bulldog Sports for the week of Aug. 29, 2016

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team football vs. Meeker at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School boys golf at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction

4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. West Grand High School at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer at Steamboat Springs

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. West Grand High School at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. West Grand High School at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity soccer at Steamboat Springs

Wednesday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team football vs. Glenwood Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Rangely Tournament

10 a.m. Moffat County High School cross country at Delta Invitational

1 p.m. Craig Middle School cross country at Rawlins Invitational in Sinclair, Wyoming

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Ridge View Academy at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Rangely Tournament

9 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball vs. Little Snake River Valley in Baggs, Wyoming

10 a.m. Moffat County High School rodeo at Montezuma County Fairgrounds in Cortez

11 a.m. No Down, Low Down Couples Showdown at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394

11 a.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

1 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity soccer vs. Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

7 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College rodeo at Rock N' Bulls at Columbine Park in Rangely

Sunday

9 a.m. No Down, Low Down Couples Showdown at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394

9 a.m. Moffat County High School rodeo at Montezuma County Fairgrounds in Cortez