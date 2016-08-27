Rubber Ducky race in Craig a success

An eager crowd gathered on the banks of the Yampa River Saturday to watch a fleet of bright yellow bath toys race.

As the rubber ducks drifted from the starting line at Ranney Street Bridge to the finish line in Loudy-Simspon Park, everyone hoped it would be their duck finishing first.

But the participants in Northwest Colorado Health’s second annual Rubber Ducky Race weren’t just racing ducks for kicks; the event helps raise money for a very important service — hospice care.

Rubber Ducky Race winners 326 — Marilyn Becker ($500) 475 — Janet Locke ($100) 156 — Dana Duran ($100) 411 — Kristin Lynn ($100) 023 — Cook Chevy ($50) 103 — Peyton Dike ($50) 264 — Al Shepard ($25) 268 — Gisela Garrison ($25) 113 — Jodi Graf ($25) 331 — Jim and Beryl Dschaak ($25)

“This is our biggest fundraiser for hospice,” Northwest Colorado Health’s Development Coordinator Kendall Yeager said.

Yeager said the event grew significantly in its second year, raising around $13,000 for hospice services.

“We had quite a few more ducks in the river than we did last year and our sponsorships were up,” she said. “I think going into the second year people were ready and waiting for us.”

Ducks cost $10 each and the first place winner received $500 with a total of $1,000 in cash prizes available for the top ten ducks.

All of the money collected through the race will help Northwest Colorado Health continue to provide hospice care in the area.

“Hospice is comfort-oriented care for end of life,” Yeager said. “It’s designed for people who have a life expectancy of six months or less. It’s really about keeping them comfortable.”

Northwest Colorado Health is the only organization that provides such services in Moffat and Routt counties, and it does not deny patients who can’t pay.

CEO Lisa Brown said she was thrilled to see the community come out to support such an important service.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “We’re so grateful for all the support that we receive from the community.”

Brown said any individual who has had experience with hospice care gains a special understanding of how important of a service it is.

“It’s a transformational experience,” she said.

Kelly Merett said none of her five ducks were winners on Saturday, but after receiving hospice services through Northwest Colorado Health she was happy to contribute to the fundraiser.

“I had several people who were involved with hospice, and I think its great,” she said. “Anytime I can help support them I don’t mind.”

For more information on hospice care or to donate to Northwest Colorado Health, visit its website at http://northwestcoloradohealth.org/

