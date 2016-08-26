Superfood Tip: Juicy, ripe peaches pack powerful nutrients

It’s that time of year where you see vendors selling peaches throughout town. Many of the peaches come from beloved peach country in Palisade.

Peaches taste so yummy, that it’s easy to focus on the taste and forget why they’re so good for you.

Peaches are packed full of antioxidants, vitamin C, A and B, according to nutrition-and-you.com.

“They are rich in many vital minerals such as potassium, fluoride and iron. Iron is required for red blood cell formation. Fluoride is a component of bones and teeth and is essential for prevention of dental caries. Potassium is an important component of cell and body fluids that help regulate heart rate and blood pressure,” according to the website.