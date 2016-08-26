Breaking News

Moffat County School District finds $800k surplus in budget August 26, 2016

On the record for August 26

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, August 26, 2016

Craig Police Department

Thursday, August 25

In the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, code enforcement left a verbal warning for weeds.

In the 800 block of West First Street, officers assisted an agency out of San Bernardino County, California, with a follow-up investigation on a fraudulent check.

In the 3000 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief.

In the 900 block of West First Street, code enforcement left a written warning for junk, weeds, trash and debris.

In the 600 block of Breeze, code enforcement red-tagged and abandoned Ford F150 truck.

In the 1100 block of Wilson Circle, an officer took a report of theft.

