On the record for August 26

Craig Police Department
Thursday, August 25
In the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, code enforcement left a verbal warning for weeds.
In the 800 block of West First Street, officers assisted an agency out of San Bernardino County, California, with a follow-up investigation on a fraudulent check.
In the 3000 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief.
In the 900 block of West First Street, code enforcement left a written warning for junk, weeds, trash and debris.
In the 600 block of Breeze, code enforcement red-tagged and abandoned Ford F150 truck.
In the 1100 block of Wilson Circle, an officer took a report of theft.
