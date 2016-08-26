On the record for August 26

Craig Police Department

Thursday, August 25

In the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, code enforcement left a verbal warning for weeds.

In the 800 block of West First Street, officers assisted an agency out of San Bernardino County, California, with a follow-up investigation on a fraudulent check.

In the 3000 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief.

In the 900 block of West First Street, code enforcement left a written warning for junk, weeds, trash and debris.

In the 600 block of Breeze, code enforcement red-tagged and abandoned Ford F150 truck.

In the 1100 block of Wilson Circle, an officer took a report of theft.