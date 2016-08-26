Over a Cup of Coffee: Making Chicken Tetrazzini

I feature lots of recipes in this column for using beef. I know that readers would like some ideas for using chicken, too, so this week’s featured recipe is for making “Chicken Tetrazzini.” (I think you could also use turkey.)

What a great way to use leftover chicken or turkey—maybe following a holiday dinner!

Chicken Tetrazzini

¾ pound spaghetti

2 cups milk

1 small onion, minced



¾ pound sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

½ clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

2 (10 ½ -ounce) cans cream mushroom soup

1 (10 ½-ounce) can cream of celery soup

½ (4-ounce) can pimiento, chopped

2 cups chopped, cooked chicken (drained)

1 teaspoon steak sauce

¼ cup chopped parsley

Dash black pepper

Dash paprika

Please note that you may wish to adjust the amount of chicken in the recipe.

Cook and drain the spaghetti. Spray or grease a 9 x 13-inch baking dish and fill it with the spaghetti. Sauté the onion and garlic in butter for 5 minutes. Add soups, steak sauce, milk and half of the cheese. Cook until smooth, stirring constantly. Add the meat, pimiento, and parsley and mix well. Add a dash of pepper. Pour over the spaghetti, mixing lightly. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and a little paprika. Bake in a pre-heated 375-degree oven for about 30 minutes. Yield: 12 one-cup servings

As a dessert to go with your “Chicken Tetrazzini” meal, you might serve these “Chewy Nut Bars.”

Chewy Nut Bars

¼ cup butter

2 cups finely-chopped nuts

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

4 beaten eggs

¼ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons vanilla

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cups firmly-packed brown sugar

Line bottom and sides of a 9x13-inch pan with aluminum foil. Melt butter in the pan. Sift flour, soda, and salt together. Stir in brown sugar and nuts. Blend in eggs and vanilla. Carefully spoon over the butter in the pan. Do not stir. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 28 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar. Immediately invert onto a rack. Peel off foil and cool. Dust with powdered sugar again.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.



