Moffat County real estate transactions for May

• Address: 473 Elk Lane
Seller: Deutsche Bank National
Buyer: Clyde Ford
Sale price: $67,200
• Address: 590 Barclay St.
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: Lane Jeffcoat
Sale price: $74,900
• Address: 1305 Rose St.
Seller: Lester J. Cooney Jr.
Buyer: Dschaak Trucking LLC
Sale price: $150,000
• Address: 345 Cedar Circle
Seller: Jeanine Vallejos
Buyer: Andy Nguyen
Sale price: $205,000
• Address: 423 Knoll Ave.
Seller: Kyle & Megan Francone
Buyer: Gene Swartz
Sale price: $184,500
• Address: 1481 Sequoia Ave.
Seller: Jen M & Glenn V Navratil
Buyer: Richardo Zaragoza
Sale price: $60,000
• Address: 676 Overlook Drive
Seller: Timothy J Wilson
Buyer: Keith Zulian
Sale price: $327,000
• Address: 1232 E. 10th St.
Seller: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Buyer: Dorina Fredrickson
Sale price: $129,200
• Address: 759 School St.
Seller: Craig Bricker
Buyer: Benjamin Adam White
Sale price: $99,900
• Address: 848 Ashley Road
Seller: Kevin Daugherty
Buyer: Jeremy L Fineran
Sale price: $160,000
• Address: 206 Elkhead Lane
Seller: Harold L Johnson
Buyer: Jerry H Davis II
Sale price:$275,000
• Address: 755 Pershing St.
Seller: Keith Carter
Buyer: Eric Warner
Sale price: $135,000
• Address: 180 Grackle Road
Seller: Jerry B Rawl
Buyer: Michael R. Paden
Sale price: $75,000
• Address: 1928 Woodland Ave.
Seller: Shana Fortney
Buyer: Michael A Hayes
Sale price: $153,900
• Address: 3132 County Road 103
Seller: Sherrill R. Hoefer
Buyer: Justin Dwaine Wright
Sale price: $214,000
• Address: 34 E. Victory Way
Seller: Nick Kamzalow
Buyer: Randy R. Young
Sale price: $75,000
• Address: 780 County Road 30
Seller: Steve & Julie Baker
Buyer: Steve & Mindy Baker
Sale price: $18,000
• Address: 840 Finley Lane
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: Roger Richmond
Sale price: $88,000
• Address: 1910 East 9th St.
Seller: Robert W Nicodemus
Buyer: Justin M Willems
Sale Price: $138,000
• Address: 893 Stout St.
Seller: John G Raftopoulos
Buyer: Deanna Gomez
Sale Price: $385,000
• Address: 842 Green St.
Seller: Christopher Schram
Buyer: Brandon N Bower
Sale Price: $205,000
• Address: 2145 Crockett Drive
Seller: Thomas Worster
Buyer: Lonnie Gustin
Sale Price: $30,000
• Address: 925 W. 1st St.
Seller: Mariana Ramirez Soto
Buyer: Jose Encarnacion Mendoza
Sale Price: $4,000
• Address: 750 Pershing St.
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: Angelo Raftopoulos
Sale Price: $72,500
• Address: 705 Riford Road
Seller: Nancy Ann Sadvar
Buyer: Anthony John Chenoweth
Sale Price: $182,600
• Address: 786 Industrial Ave.
Seller: Darcy Land, LLC
Buyer: Snyder and Counts Feed
Sale Price: $400,000
• Address: 60020 W Highway 40
Seller: Orval D & Linda K Taylor
Buyer: Callin R Staker
Sale Price: $170,000
• Address: 588 Western Ave.
Seller: Durrell Martin
Buyer: Kevin Daugherty
Sale Price: $199,000
• Address: 1041 Harris Drive
Seller: Brent Allan Curtice
Buyer: John A Booth Revocable Trust
Sale Price: $301,500
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID