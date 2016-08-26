Breaking News

Moffat County real estate transactions for May

Friday, August 26, 2016

Address: 473 Elk Lane

Seller: Deutsche Bank National

Buyer: Clyde Ford

Sale price: $67,200

Address: 590 Barclay St.

Seller: Secretary of HUD

Buyer: Lane Jeffcoat

Sale price: $74,900

• Address: 1305 Rose St.

Seller: Lester J. Cooney Jr.

Buyer: Dschaak Trucking LLC

Sale price: $150,000

• Address: 345 Cedar Circle

Seller: Jeanine Vallejos

Buyer: Andy Nguyen

Sale price: $205,000

• Address: 423 Knoll Ave.

Seller: Kyle & Megan Francone

Buyer: Gene Swartz

Sale price: $184,500

• Address: 1481 Sequoia Ave.

Seller: Jen M & Glenn V Navratil

Buyer: Richardo Zaragoza

Sale price: $60,000

• Address: 676 Overlook Drive

Seller: Timothy J Wilson

Buyer: Keith Zulian

Sale price: $327,000

• Address: 1232 E. 10th St.

Seller: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Buyer: Dorina Fredrickson

Sale price: $129,200

• Address: 759 School St.

Seller: Craig Bricker

Buyer: Benjamin Adam White

Sale price: $99,900

• Address: 848 Ashley Road

Seller: Kevin Daugherty

Buyer: Jeremy L Fineran

Sale price: $160,000

• Address: 206 Elkhead Lane

Seller: Harold L Johnson

Buyer: Jerry H Davis II

Sale price:$275,000

• Address: 755 Pershing St.

Seller: Keith Carter

Buyer: Eric Warner

Sale price: $135,000

• Address: 180 Grackle Road

Seller: Jerry B Rawl

Buyer: Michael R. Paden

Sale price: $75,000

• Address: 1928 Woodland Ave.

Seller: Shana Fortney

Buyer: Michael A Hayes

Sale price: $153,900

• Address: 3132 County Road 103

Seller: Sherrill R. Hoefer

Buyer: Justin Dwaine Wright

Sale price: $214,000

• Address: 34 E. Victory Way

Seller: Nick Kamzalow

Buyer: Randy R. Young

Sale price: $75,000

• Address: 780 County Road 30

Seller: Steve & Julie Baker

Buyer: Steve & Mindy Baker

Sale price: $18,000

• Address: 840 Finley Lane

Seller: Secretary of HUD

Buyer: Roger Richmond

Sale price: $88,000

• Address: 1910 East 9th St.

Seller: Robert W Nicodemus

Buyer: Justin M Willems

Sale Price: $138,000

• Address: 893 Stout St.

Seller: John G Raftopoulos

Buyer: Deanna Gomez

Sale Price: $385,000

• Address: 842 Green St.

Seller: Christopher Schram

Buyer: Brandon N Bower

Sale Price: $205,000

• Address: 2145 Crockett Drive

Seller: Thomas Worster

Buyer: Lonnie Gustin

Sale Price: $30,000

• Address: 925 W. 1st St.

Seller: Mariana Ramirez Soto

Buyer: Jose Encarnacion Mendoza

Sale Price: $4,000

• Address: 750 Pershing St.

Seller: Secretary of HUD

Buyer: Angelo Raftopoulos

Sale Price: $72,500

• Address: 705 Riford Road

Seller: Nancy Ann Sadvar

Buyer: Anthony John Chenoweth

Sale Price: $182,600

• Address: 786 Industrial Ave.

Seller: Darcy Land, LLC

Buyer: Snyder and Counts Feed

Sale Price: $400,000

• Address: 60020 W Highway 40

Seller: Orval D & Linda K Taylor

Buyer: Callin R Staker

Sale Price: $170,000

• Address: 588 Western Ave.

Seller: Durrell Martin

Buyer: Kevin Daugherty

Sale Price: $199,000

• Address: 1041 Harris Drive

Seller: Brent Allan Curtice

Buyer: John A Booth Revocable Trust

Sale Price: $301,500

