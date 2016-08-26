John Pogline: Life is more important

To the editor:

I will have to admit that I am ignorant of some of the facts presented by Leeann Cline. I do know that it is a good thing that parents put their weed where their kids cannot get to it — because we know that kids never get into things they are not supposed to.

But two facts I am not ignorant include: 1. CDOT says weed smokers admit to driving three times a week under the influence of the weed. 2. All the money represented in those facts — in fact, all the money in the world cannot replace a little girl’s life or a little boy’s life or any life.

Raising me out of my ignorance with your figures does nothing for changing my mind. They do make me realize there are many people that put a higher value on money than on human life.

So, I guess I’ll just remain ignorant and vote “No Pot.”

John Pogline

Craig