Healthy eating: Balsamic grilled peaches

Balsamic grilled peaches
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 large fresh peaches, halved and pitted
4 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles
Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
Combine vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan. Simmer on medium for approximately 10 minutes or until mixture has reduced by about half. Remove from heat, liquid will thicken as it cools. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high, spray with cooking spray, or lightly oil surface. Put peaches on grill, cut side down, and cook for about 5 minutes. Flip peaches with tongs, brush with glaze, and cook 2-3 minutes more. Place cooked peach halves in individual serving dishes. Drizzle with remaining glaze and sprinkle 1 tablespoon of blue cheese crumbles over each half. Top with cracked black pepper to taste. Serving size: 1/2 peach
Nutrition Information: 112 calories, 2.6 grams fat, 19.2 grams carbohydrate, 2.7 grams protein, 1.2 grams fiber
Recipe provided by the Kendall Anderson Nutrition Center at Colorado State University.
