Health Briefs: The Chair Free Project provides tips for students

Sitting for long periods of time can be unhealthy and lead to problems such as Dormant Butt Syndrome, the Chair Free Project offers tips for students to avoid hours of sitting for more information visit: http://chairfreeproject.com/

Colorado Health Institute Releases latest analysis of ColoradoCare (Amendment 69)

Colorado voters will decide in November whether to adopt ColoradoCare, a revolutionary system to provide universal health coverage to all the state’s residents. The Colorado Health Institute (CHI) is releasing a series of research briefs that delve into the ColoradoCare ballot measure, Amendment 69. Read the first two reports at http://coloradohealthinstitute.org/key-issues/detail/legislation-and-policy/coloradocare-an-independent-analysis.

Parkinson's Support Network meeting

The Yampa Valley Parkinson’s Support Network meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of every month at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs. All patients, caregivers and family members are welcome to attend. Discussions often include guest speakers and focus on quality of life issues, research updates and living well with Parkinson’s Disease. Contact Adrienne Hearne for more information: ahearne@nwcovna.org or 512-630-1373.

Cigarette Tax Measure approved for November ballot

Colorado voters will be asked this November to increase the cigarette tax to reduce smoking, save lives and provide funding for medical research and health care services for kids, veterans and those most affected by smoking. The Colorado Secretary of State Office this week approved the measure after determining that enough voter signatures were submitted.

Colorado ranks 38th in the nation for the tax amount on tobacco. Colorado now charges 84 cents tax per pack of cigarettes. The last tobacco tax increase was passed in 2004 (adding 64 cents to the tax). The tobacco tax initiative will raise an estimated $315 million in the first full year by increasing the tax on cigarettes by $1.75 per pack, bringing the total tax to $2.59 per pack, and increasing the tax on other tobacco products like cigars and chewing tobacco by 22 percent.

While smoking has decreased in the last decade, cigarettes sales increased in 2015 for the first time since 2004. Sixteen percent of Coloradans still smoke and Colorado’s tobacco cessation programs are millions of dollars short of the CDC-recommended funding levels to effectively cut smoking rates.

More information, including the organizations supporting the initiative, is available at healthyco2016.com.

Yellow fever vaccine shortage

The yellow fever vaccine, recommended or required for travel to some international destinations, is in short supply. Anyone planning travel to a yellow fever risk area should contact the travel clinic at Northwest Colorado Health (formerly Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association) to verify the vaccine is available. If possible, travelers should do this at least five weeks prior to departure. Call 970-871-7336. A list of all Colorado clinics providing the yellow fever vaccine is available at colorado.gov/cdphe/international-travel.

NCH offers clues to understanding infants’ hunger cues

Babies use their bodies and make noises to communicate when they need to eat, learn, play or rest. Newborns' cues can be hard to read because they are still learning to control their bodies. Watching your baby can help you learn what he or she needs. When a baby is hungry, he or she may:

Suck on his hand or wrist

Bend his arms and legs

Make sucking noises

Move his mouth or tongue

Search for the nipple or turn to you

Be more alert

When baby is full, he or she may suck slower or stop sucking, relax his hands and arms, turn away from the nipple or push away. These tips are from the Northwest Colorado Health (formerly Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association), in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s Early Childhood Obesity Prevention Program. Breastfeeding support, nutrition counseling and supplemental healthy foods are available for qualified families through the VNA’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. People who are interested can call 970-871-7653.