Faith Column: It takes a village

It isn’t officially fall, but all the signs are here, aren’t they?

We have crisp (almost cold) mornings, hot afternoons, lazy bees flying around, beautiful gardens and the Moffat County Fair has passed, but mostly it’s back to school time.

The children all seem to be trying to enjoy these last few days of freedom and you see them walking and biking round town. At Love INC we are finishing up the last few weeks of the activities we do to help equip the teachers and students for school.

I just finished helping at the school this morning at the event where Craig Rotary and Love INC partnered to show our appreciation to the educators in Moffat County by distributing some classroom supplies and other “goodies” to help them out. We are still looking for sponsors for about 40 students in need of school clothes and additional school supplies. But perhaps the most excitement this year was last Saturday at our Annual Back to School Fair.

I can’t say “thank you” enough times to all who came out to make this the best fair ever.

The City of Craig let us use Breeze St. Park with its wonderful, new playground equipment, and allowed us to close the street in front of our office. We are so happy that the police and sheriff departments were able to attend the event. Stylz 5th Avenue Hair Salon provided free hair cuts, and the children were so happy! The Journey at First Baptist Church, with help from New Creation Church, built and distributed backpacks.

Friendship United Methodist Church played lawn games with the children. Calvary Baptist Church supplied face painting and a bounce house and cooked and served our pancake breakfast, too. Seventh Day Adventist Church passed out free water and The Journey was there to tell the kids about AWANA. St. Mark’s Church of Grace helped distribute free hotdogs and chips. And I want to give a big “hats off” to Dinosaur Bible Fellowship Church whose pastor gathered neighborhood children in Dinosaur and brought them to our event.

Volunteers from ISST and Columbine Apartments were helping to distribute free items donated by Wal-Mart and other local businesses and families, and other volunteers pitched in and helped wherever there was a need. We also had great informational booths from Advocates Crisis Support Services, Connections 4 Kids, Moffat County School District, Yampa Valley Pregnancy and Family Center, Colorado Trust, the Girl Scouts. (If I missed anyone please forgive me).

It is wonderful to live in an area where everyone is willing to work together to benefit the children in our community. As the African proverb says, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and in Moffat County, it is easy to see that we live by that proverb, too. Thanks to everyone for your hard work in making the Love INC Annual Back to School Fair a success.

Pat Jones is the executive director of Love INC, a nonprofit, faith-based organization.