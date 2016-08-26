Education Briefs: First day of elementary school is Tuesday

There will be no school for Elementary students (pre-K through fifth grade) on Monday. Instead it's family connection day. Students and families will get to know their teachers. Each family has an appointed meeting time and children will leave with their parents once their meeting is completed. The first day of school for elementary school students (pre-K through fifth grade) is Tuesday.

Craig Middle School starts Monday

The first day of school for middle school students (grades six through eight) is Monday. School starts at 8:04 a.m. and ends at 3:40 p.m. The general supply list for 2016-17 school year may be found on the school district webpage.

Moffat County High School starts Monday

The first day of school for high school students (grades nine through twelve) is Monday. The tardy bell rings at 7:55 a.m. and last bell is at 3:30 p.m. most days. Complete bell schedule, calendar, student handbook and more are available on the website or by calling 970-824-7036.

Shared School Open House slated for Sept. 1, school starts Sept. 6

Shared School will host an open house for all students who will be attending and for those that are interested from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. Meet teachers, see friends, and learn about the exciting things in store for Shared School this year. School starts at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 6.

Moffat Count School District Preschool and Early Childhood programs start Sept. 6

Enrollment, registration and information can be obtained from the Early Childhood Center located in the district administrative building at 775 Yampa Ave. in Craig by calling 970-826-6280.

CNCC offers adult basic education classes

Adult basic education program classes are available to nontraditional students in the area and include Read Right for struggling readers, GED preparation, English as a Second Language. CNCC proctors the GED test the third Friday of every month. For more information contact Melissa Dowd, director of Adult Basic Education at CNCC, Craig at 970-824-1152 or email melissa.dowd@cncc.edu

CNCC’s Community Education fall schedule now available

The fall schedule for Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Community Education is now available at http://www.cncc.edu/…/08/Fall2016CommunityEducationFinal.pdf.

Course offerings include health and wellness, educational travel, dog training, studio art, cake decorating, sewing, firearm handling and safety, sports and recreation, music, computers and software and writing.

For more information, contact Director of Community Education Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135 or email desiree.moore@cncc.edu.

Nine tips for back to school savings by Money Management International

As the start of the school year draws near its time to buy school supplies. Non-profit debt counseling service, Money Management International, recently released a blog with nine tips for managing back to school costs.

Read more on moneymanagement.org, Blogging for Change.

Dinosaur Celebrates the NPS Centennial through Sunday

The National Park Service invites visitors of all ages to join in the celebration of its 100th birthday throughout the month of August. With special events across the country, and free admission to all 412 national parks through Sunday, the NPS is encouraging everyone to #FindYourPark/#EncuentraTuParque for the centennial.

Other programs for the week will include Skies Over Dinosaur Astronomy Festival & Celebration of the Sun. For more information, call (435)-781-7700, visit www.nps.gov/dino or follow DinosaurNPS on social media.

MCSD substitute orientation slated for Sept. 6

Substitute teachers need a work keys test scoring four or higher, or proof of 49+ credit hours from an accredited college, a clear background check and a strong desire to help in the education of children. Orientation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Moffat County School District Administration Building, 775 Yampa Ave. in Craig, Colorado. If you have questions please contact Linda Becker-Foulk in the Human Resources Department at 970-824-3268

Local Banker completes graduate school

Ashley Kawcak, Credit Analyst / Jr. Lending Officer of Yampa Valley Bank, recently graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado, a 25-month banking school which provides management and leadership training for community-banking professionals. Kawcak was among 159 graduates of the sixty-sixth annual school session, hosted July 17 to 29 on the campus of the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado.

Graduate School of Banking at Colorado will host its sixty-seventh annual school session July 16 to 28, 2017, and offers other educational programs tailored toward topics concerning community banks. For more information, please contact, 800-272-5138 or email GSBC@GSBColorado.org.