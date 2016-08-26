Beauty Tip: Use Vaseline to take off mascara

Mascara adds length and definition to eyelashes, but it’s often cumbersome to remove all of it from your eyes.
A cheap and easy way to take off your mascara each day is to use Vaseline. Take about a half-teaspoon full, rub it over your eyes and take a cloth or cotton balls to remove the mascara.
It also removes other eye makeup. So before you spend tons of money on eye makeup remover, give Vaseline a try.
