Beauty Tip: Use Vaseline to take off mascara

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, August 26, 2016

Mascara adds length and definition to eyelashes, but it’s often cumbersome to remove all of it from your eyes.

A cheap and easy way to take off your mascara each day is to use Vaseline. Take about a half-teaspoon full, rub it over your eyes and take a cloth or cotton balls to remove the mascara.

It also removes other eye makeup. So before you spend tons of money on eye makeup remover, give Vaseline a try.

