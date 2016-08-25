Weekend Roundup: Ducks, bikes and cowboys — a winning combination

This weekend in Northwest Colorado holds many opportunities to support some worthy causes. And, better still, you can have fun doing it!

Friday, we hardly knew ye

Just as the beginning of September traditionally marks the start of school, the end of August means Downtown Business Association’s Friday Fest and the Craig Farmers Market will be done for the summer.

Come get a final grasp of homegrown goodness with produce and other specialty items at the market and stay for the afternoon Friday Fest.

Food service personnel from Moffat County School District will be downtown about 4 p.m. to hand out free cookies and also sign up eligible families for free and reduced cost lunches throughout the school year.

Later on, members of the district’s transportation department will bring a school bus by the park. MCSD is searching for community members to drive buses, so come on by if you feel it would be a good fit for you.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Admission is free

For more information: Call 970-824-5343 or 970-274-1792

Let the music flow

The Summer Concert Series at JW Snack’s features the regional talents of River City Band. The rock trio includes Anthony Tremaine, Dave Stewart and JW owner himself Danny Griffith as they set up on the restaurant’s patio area.

Ages 21 and older are welcome to join the good times.

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: JW Snack’s Bar & Grill, 210 E. Victory Way

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: Call 970-826-0468

Lucky duckies

A different river will be in play Saturday morning as a cavalcade of canny canards hits the waters of the Yampa River for Northwest Colorado Health’s Rubber Ducky Race, now in its second year in Craig.

Hundreds of rubber ducks will be launched from the Ranney Street bridge and float westward to Loudy-Simpson Park where the lucky leaders and the people who purchased them will have some $1,000 in prizes in store followed by a special celebration in the park with family activities.

Ducks can be purchased at https://northwestcoloradohealth-org.presencehost.net/news_events/rubber-ducky-race/craig/. Winners need not be present to claim a prize.

Organizers are also seeking volunteers of all ages to help them collect ducks from the water.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: $10 per duck

For more information: Call 970-871-7609

Poker power

Ridin’ for Bradi will take place throughout the area all day Saturday, a poker run for motorcycles and muscle cars that starts at Meeker’s Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds and continues through locations including JW Snack’s in Craig, Dinosaur Highway Bar & Grill, Rangely Auto Museum and ending at Meeker restaurant Chippers for a total 213-mile loop collecting playing cards at each stop.

Live music, a drawing and prizes will follow.

The event is a fundraiser to cover medical bills for Meeker teenager Bradi Bland, who was seriously injured in an April car accident.

Those who want to participate but are unable to ride the full route are still welcome to join and should contact organizers about where and when to start the route.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds, Meeker

Cost: $25 entry per poker hand, $10 for additional cards

For more information: Call 970-878-9855 or email partscitymeeker@gmail.com

Prevention through understanding

The group Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide will host a barbecue Saturday in Steamboat Springs as an awareness event and fundraiser for training programs that help volunteers working to take on the high suicide rate in Moffat and Routt counties.

Food is being donated by Xcel Energy, Davis Family Farms, Winona’s, Freshies and the Ore House, and there will also be live music will be from the Jesse Christensen Band.

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Historic Routt County Courthouse lawn, 522 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: $15 suggested donation

For more information: Call 970-846-8182

Devotion of the old west

Wild Horse Ministries will sponsor free cowboy activities such as horse training Sunday and Monday at Moffat County Fairgrounds. All ages are welcome to participate in the activity, which also involves The Journey at First Baptist and Open Range Cowboy Church.

Monday will also feature a second anniversary celebration barbecue at the fairgrounds’ covered picnic area.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-589-7107

