On the record for August 25

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, August 23

In the 1200 block of Victory Way, officers were called to a report of vandalism. A window was broken and police have no suspects.

In the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers received a report of a burglary. One man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing and attempted first-degree trespassing.

In the 200 block of West Victory Way, an officer recovered a used needle that was found on the floor of the Moffat County Courthouse.

In the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested a man on a warrant.

At Exmoor Road and Riford Road, code enforcement gave a warning for weeds after receiving a complaint.

Wednesday, August 24

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers took a report of a stolen debit card.

At Yampa Avenue and Thirteenth Street, an officer recovered lost keys, which are currently at the Moffat County Public Safety center for safekeeping.

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, code enforcement red-tagged an abandoned boat.

In the 700 block of Washington Street, officers took a report of theft of digital music player from a vehicle.