New welcome signs going up for Moffat County

New welcome signs are going up along the major roadways coming into Moffat County.

“These are the ones that denote that you’ve just crossed the county line,” Moffat County Tourism Association Director Melody Villard said.

The new signs are replacing old, smaller signs on the north and south entrances on Colorado Highway 13; the east and west entrances on U.S. Highway 40; Highways 394, 317, 318 and 64; and Moffat County Roads 45, 57 and 10 North.

Villard said the signs, which MCTA is paying for, cost $200 a piece and Moffat County Road and Bridge Department will handle the installation. The new signs should be up in about two weeks.

If they are in good enough shape, the old signs will be placed on smaller county roads to show motorists where they are, Villard said.

“Those smaller signs — that aren’t shot up too bad — can be utilized on those additional sites,” she said.