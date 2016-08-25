Moffat County soccer sets goals for Random Acts of Kindness

With less than one week left before their schedule starts, Moffat County High School boys soccer is looking to get in all the practice time they can before the season opener. However, their coaches want players to be no less ready to jump into action off the field too.

Bulldog athletes spent Thursday providing a campus clean-up for East Elementary School as part of the Random Acts of Kindness program.

MCHS soccer began putting the practice of performing unexpected good deeds last year with efforts such as handing out water bottles to community members, doling out popsicles to younger athletes and purchasing school supplies for needy kids.

The work at East — carried out by about 16 players and the team’s two managers — was an example of seeing a need for something and getting it done, said Erica Tripp, who coaches the team with her husband, Harry.

“They swept sidewalks, picked up trash and debris, did absolutely everything that was on Principal Hepworth’s list,” Erica said.

Teaching teens to contribute their time to the community is an invaluable part of youth sports, she added.

“We want to build good character and teach them to be good, strong individuals,” she said. “We have a group of remarkable boys, and we want them to always give back.”

Player Tristen Walls said he enjoys the chance to perform such projects and lend a hand wherever needed.

“It shows the community that we care,” he said. “What goes around comes around.”

As the team moves into games — starting Tuesday in Steamboat Springs — it will be a little more difficult to plan out Random Acts of Kindness, though it’s something coaches want to keep in mind.

Of course, the element of surprise makes it more fun.

“That’s why they call it random,” Erica laughed.

