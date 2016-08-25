Broadband survey to be distributed in Craig

Craig residents can expect to receive a fact sheet and survey on broadband services in the mail sometime in the near future.

Craig Mayor Ray Beck said the survey is the first step of the broadband planning in the study being performed by the Glenwood-based firm NEO Connect.

NEO Connect was contracted by the city in June to improve the area’s broadband reliability and accessibility by identifying shortcomings and providing a plan for moving forward.

The survey costs $48,000 and is being funded through a matching grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The $25,000 matching portioned was raised by the city of Craig, Moffat County and local businesses.

Beck said NEO Connect’s founder and CEO Diane Kruse will make a presentation on the study at city council’s Sept. 13 meeting.