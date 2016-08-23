Craig briefs: Preserving Last Frontier group meets Saturday

The Preserving the Last Frontier will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of Sunset Meadows I, located at 633 Ledford St. The program will be presented by Leo Snowden about the history of the Forest Service and Routt National Forest. For more information call 970-824-6761.

Fuller Center to host work day for volunteers

The Fuller Center will host a work day, which is allotted time for volunteers to help build a house for low income residents. The work day will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 731 Yampa Ave. Lunch is provided and laborers are needed.

Colorado gas prices rise slightly in past week

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado increased 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11 per gallon on Sunday, according to gas price website GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado. That compares with the national average that increased 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.16 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices yesterday were 73.1 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 0.5 cents per gallon during the past month and stands 45.5 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices Monday in Colorado have ranged widely during the past five years:

■ 2015: $2.84 per gallon

■ 2014: $3.65 per gallon

■ 2013: $3.50 per gallon

■ 2012: 3.50 per gallon

■ 2011: $3.43 per gallon

“With the benchmark WTI crude climbing more than $8 per barrel since the beginning of the month to $48 per barrel and Brent above $50, we should not be surprised to see the average price of gas in many areas nearly 5 cents more than it was a week ago,” Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said in a statement. “While wholesale gasoline prices reflect the run-up for crude, it may be short-lived, since the clock is ticking on the rally for retail prices with just two weeks left before the Labor Day weekend and summer’s official end. So consumers should be prepared for modest increases this week that may actually taper off as we approach the holiday weekend.”

CDOT reveals news on latest DUI campaign

On average, 77 people are arrested for DUIs in Colorado every day, according to a news release from Colorado Department of Transportation.

To bring awareness to the fact that even small amounts of alcohol can land you a DUI, Colorado CDOT conducted a social experiment under the guise of a brewery tour company.

Paid actors hired by CDOT escorted unsuspecting brewery tour participants to three breweries in Denver during the course of three hours. The tour’s van driver pretended to consume alcohol at each stop along the tour. As he mingled with brewery tour goers not one of the participants seemed concerned that he was drinking and driving. In the end, it was revealed that the driver was drinking non-alcoholic beer.

The tour guide, who was drinking alcoholic beer, recorded the following BAC levels. Because he was similar in size and weight to the driver, it is likely the driver would have been at the same level of impairment had he been drinking alcoholic beer:

■ Tour guide BAC after one 16 ounce craft beer = 0.05 (Driving While Ability Impaired level).

■ Tour guide BAC after two 16 ounce craft beers = 0.08 (Driving Under the Influence level).

■ Tour guide BAC after three 16 ounces craft beers = 0.10 (Driving Under the Influence).

“The experiment confirmed for us that many adults underestimate the dangers associated with driving after having a few drinks,” Sam Cole, CDOT communications manager of traffic safety, said in a statement. “The participants never expressed concern that their driver was drinking and driving.”

Seventy percent of males age 21 to 35 believe they are safe to drive after one to two drinks, according to a 2015 CDOT survey. When in reality, after two drinks a person’s BAC can hit 0.08 percent, which is over the legal limit. Moreover, in Colorado the Drinking While Ability Impaired law starts at 0.05 percent BAC.

One third of traffic fatalities in Colorado are alcohol related.

“This false sense of security that you can have two or three drinks and be fine needs to be challenged,” Cole said. “It’s an illusion that continues to put Coloradans in danger. You are 400 percent more likely to crash when impaired.”

Free cooking class for low-income residents

A free six-week Cooking Matters class for low-income adults will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday starting Sept. 7 at the Center of Craig. Free childcare will be available with two days advanced notice. Cook healthy food that tastes good on a tight budget. For more information, contact Betsy Overton at 970-824-1081.

United Way scheduled to kick off 2017 Campaign

Moffat County United Way will kick off its 2017 Campaign on Sept. 15 at Yampa Valley Bank. The bank is matching as much as $5,000 of donations that day. Vallartas is donating the food for a taco bar. The theme this year is United We Can. The event will start at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 5:30 p.m.

Paper event showcases new CNCC president

The Craig Daily Press will host its monthly Coffee and a Newspaper at 7 a.m. Sept. 7 at The Memorial Hospital. Guest speaker will be Ronald Granger, the new president of Colorado Northwestern Community College. Free pastries and coffee will be served. For more information, call 970-8750-1788.

BLM seeks local input on horse bait-trapping

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposal to bait-trap wild horses in Northwestern Colorado’s Sand Wash Basin to administer fertility treatments and remove up to 50 horses, according to a news release.

The BLM proposes to use a bait-trapping method, in which wild horses in and near the Sand Wash Herd Management Area would be attracted to corrals. While confined in a corral, BLM employees and Sand Wash Advocacy Team members would identify mares. The mares would be treated with a contraceptive called PZP, which delays fertilization, before being released back to the range.

As many as 50 young wild horses would be removed for placement in the Great Escape Mustang Sanctuary training and adoption program.

“Our partnership with SWAT and GEMS has been vital to meeting our goal of maintaining the health of the Sand Wash wild horses and the lands they depend upon,” BLM Northwest District Manager Joe Meyer said in the news release.

The BLM manages the area for as many as 362 wild horses, but the current population exceeds 600, a number that poses a serious risk to the area’s ecological balance, according to the news release.

Treating mares and removing some young horses should help check the growth of the Sand Wash Herd.

The BLM seeks comment about the Environmental Assessment of this gather plan, available at the Little Snake Field Office at 455 Emerson St., Craig, CO 81625 and online at 1.usa.gov/23gjg6w. Public comments will be most helpful if received by Sept. 4. Written comments can be mailed to the Little Snake Field Office or submitted via email to blm_co_sandwash_hma@blm.gov.

Before including address, phone number, email address, or any other personal identifying information commenters, commenters should be aware that their entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may request BLM withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.