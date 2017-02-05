Latest news

Tease photo

Business Buzz: USDA to offer energy efficiency trainings this month

Business news from across Northwest Colorado.

Tease photo

Thoughtful Parenting: Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

During winter months, even as Northwest Colorado residents enjoy activities in the fresh mountain air, they also tend to spend more time indoors, breathing indoor air. If stoves or furnaces malfunction, families can be at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, a leading cause of poisoning deaths in the U.S.

  • Share
  • Discuss
  • By Beth Watson/For Steamboat Today
  • February 5, 2017 noon
Tease photo

Bulldog Sports for the Week of Feb. 6, 2017

The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.

Tease photo

Moffat County senior swimmer Marisa Hulstine honored at league championships

Bulldogs place 10th; Steamboat Springs’ Annika Fahrner to represent team at state

Though the season is now complete for most members of the Moffat County High School girls swim team, the final meet of her career held a special honor for one athlete. MCHS placed 10th at the Southwestern Conference League Championships Friday and Saturday at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Tease photo

Moffat County Bulldog hockey gets physical in first home game

18U team falls 5-3 Saturday, Sunday to Telluride

An early lead, dynamic competition and a nail-biting final few minutes — all Moffat County fans could ask for in the first home game for the 18 and under Midget hockey team. The Craig Youth Hockey Association squad took a 5-3 loss Saturday to Telluride in the late season home opener for the 18U Bulldogs.

Tease photo

Craig Police Department issues warrant for Gabriel King, seeks community help

Craig Police Department is asking for community assistance in apprehending Gabriel Ryan King, 34.

Tease photo

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton: An update on national security

Last month, the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee updated its Terror Threat Snapshot, which is a monthly assessment of the threat that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and other radical terrorist groups pose to the United States and the West.

  • Share
  • Discuss
  • By U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton/For the Craig Daily Press
  • February 4, 2017 noon
Tease photo

Learning to work every step of the way: Craig’s Kayla Pinnt earns All-Around Athlete

Former Moffat County athlete, 10-time state track star to be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado

Kayla Pinnt is the first to acknowledge that while athletic skill is a blessing, it means little if the person is unwilling to put in the work to succeed. And, just like a lap around the track, the work that the former Moffat County High School student has put in has come full circle. The organization Sportswomen of Colorado — honoring female athletes from high school to Olympic level — recently announced that Kayla will be honored March 12 as All-Around Athlete, small school category in recognition of her senior year at MCHS.

Tease photo

Education Briefs: Missoula Children’s Theater showing of 'Peter and Wendy' this Saturday

News and events in education.

Tease photo

Health Briefs: TMH Heart & Sole Mixer Wednesday

News and information about health care.

Tease photo

Moffat County speech and debate team members state their case for others to join the team

There are nine students on the Moffat County High School Speech and Debate Team and they hope to grow. “We need more people on the team,” said team member Jeremy Looper.

Tease photo

St. Michael’s Community Kitchen: So appreciative to those who help us

St. Michael’s Community Kitchen would like to thank the fabulous residents of Moffat County who have been so generous and patronized the kitchen for the last eight years. St. Mike’s kitchen prepared its first meal Christmas week 2009. We happily served 35 Christmas dinners.

  • Share
  • Discuss
  • By Robin Schiffbauer/For the Craig Daily Press
  • February 3, 2017 5:05 p.m.
Tease photo

Free home safety inspections for senior citizens available in Moffat County

Seniors in Moffat County are now able to receive a free home safety inspection to help keep them living safely in their own homes.

Tease photo

Faith Column: The wonderful name of Jesus

Jesus is a wonderful name! It is the only name on earth that can bring salvation, healing, freedom, life and true joy. The 70 disciples Jesus sent out to minister returned with great joy saying: “Even the demons are subject to us in your name.” This name holds dominion over evil spirits!

  • Share
  • Discuss
  • By Jason Haskell/For the Saturday Morning Press
  • February 3, 2017 3:28 p.m.
Tease photo

Scam Alert: Phone scam asks ‘Can you hear me?’

A phone scam in which a stranger asks “Can you hear me?” has circulated through the community in recent days, with scammers calling cellphones and home telephone lines throughout Craig.

Videos

Share a video

Photo galleries

Missoula Children's Theater: 'Peter and Wendy' Share a photo

February calendar

S M T W T F S
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 1 2 3 4
Share an event

Letters to the editor

Share a letter

Editorials

Columnists

Obituaries

Share an obituary

Births

Share a birth

Couples

Share a celebration

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reader poll

Who is your pick for Craig’s mayoral race?

  • Joe Bird
  • John Ponikvar

or see results

Craig Daily Press e-Edition

Welcome to Craig 2016

Moffat County Treasures

Colorado Hunter

Locals 2016

Best of Moffat County

Energy Blend