Craig players sharpen skills for coming hockey season

With shifts in coaches and league alignments, the members of the Craig Youth Hockey Association’s 18 and under Midget team continue to cope with changes year after year. But, like the ice on which they skate, the Bulldogs stay solid.

Moffat County sports 2016 review: Part 1

With 2016 ending, now is the time we look back on the year in sports in Moffat County, full of sizable achievements for local athletes, as well as some sports seasons that ended with the sentiment, “there’s always next year.” With wins and losses alike, here are some of the highlights of the past 12 months, starting with January through June.

Craig briefs: CDOT, State Patrol up weekend enforcement

The new year marks a time for reflection and growth — not the start of a series of penalties levied due to a DUI arrest, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Mitsch Bush hopes to resurrect passenger vehicle traction law for I-70

State Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs, is hoping three might be a charm in terms of revising and clarifying the state’s winter traction regulations as they apply to passenger vehicles.

Government update for the week of Jan. 2

Government agendas

On the record for Dec. 31: BB gun mistaken for AR-15 rifle

An AR-15 rifle was reported to be leaning against a building at Northwest Storage, but officers found it to be a BB gun.

Acupuncture helps people in Northwest Colorado detox

Acupuncture offers people overcoming addiction an alternative therapy to help with detox.

2 Moffat County graduates are now Marines

In three short months two 2016 Moffat County graduates changed from boys to men to Marines.

Beauty Tip: Use a good face moisturizer

When trying to keep your face healthy and wrinkle free, be sure and use a good moisturizer after you clean your face each day.

Fitness Tip: Yoga helps relieve stress, tension

If you’re looking for a new exercise in the new year, give yoga a try. It helps with flexibility, stress and tension in your muscles.

Superfood Tip: Bone broth's amazing benefits

Homemade soup is a wonderful meal during winter months. In order to get the full health benefits of soup, try making your own bone broth.

TMH Living Well: Heel pain? It might be plantar fasciitis

Stop for a second and appreciate your heels. It’s likely nothing you’ve ever done before, but heels are vital to keeping your body moving. Consider how your heels are responsible for carrying the weight of your body — that’s a lot of pressure! When you walk it’s estimated that you place 1.25 times your body weight on your heels, and more than double that when you run. It makes sense that your heels would be extra vulnerable to injury and damage. One common heel condition is plantar fasciitis.

  • By The Memorial Hospital
  • December 30, 2016 noon
Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 31, 2016: BCA Pool League — Week 11 results

Craig’s BCA Pool League’s season has been in full swing at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way, and with results tallied through the week of Dec. 12, Misfits lead the eight-ball league and Dru Nielson continues to stay at the top of the nine-ball teams.

Health Briefs: Free eye exams for infants

News and events in health care.

Over a Cup of Coffee: Patty’s Raspberry Salad

This week’s column offers up a treat. It’s a yummy salad recipe, made with raspberries, cream, cream cheese, Jell-o and more. I’ll bet it could be served as a dessert. Anyway, the recipe was sent to me by Patty Meyers who lives near Hamilton. Patty got the recipe from Berdna Nicodemus. Patty makes this salad for every holiday dinner. She doesn’t know if you could use fresh raspberries in place of frozen ones.

