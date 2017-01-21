Advertisement
Moffat County earn sixth, another state time in Aspen
Moffat County High School girls swimming is coming ever closer to state-qualifying times as the season continues, complete with a first-place individual finish in their most recent meet.
Rifle shoots down Moffat County basketball; Bulldogs split with Aspen
Girls bounce back from rough Friday to win Saturday; boys fall to Skiers in overtime
A fierce set of Friday night games started the weekend off on the wrong foot for Moffat County High School basketball teams, though they rebounded for the most part the following day.
Give it a shot: Craig Trap Club Polar Bear League offers winter shooting season
Trapshooting group emphasizes safety, welcoming environment for beginners
To the unprepared, a round of anything outdoors in the wintertime takes a lot of effort to brave the cold. Those in Northwest Colorado are rarely too put off by the chilly climate, and some even relish the chance to get out and practice their shooting. And, “ready, aim, fire” sounds a lot better than “shiver, sniffle, freeze.” Craig Trap Club has begun its new season of the Polar Bear League, a twice-weekly outdoor shooting program that runs through March.
Health Briefs: A pain in the back?
News and events in health care.
Government Update for the week of Jan. 23
Government agendas for the week of Jan. 23
Moffat County wrestlers close home schedule with win over Soroco
Bulldogs, Rams well-matched in Friday night dual; Soroco to compete at Paonia
The Dog Pound of Moffat County High School has seen its last wrestling mat rolled out for competition this season, but the last home event of the year was a memorable one, albeit quick. MCHS wrestlers hosted Soroco Friday for the Bulldogs’ final dual in front of a home crowd, Moffat County taking the win, 53-15.
Craig man sentenced for drunk driving rollover involving 3 children
Jerrad Carney, 31, was sentenced to 75 days in jail and a lengthy list of terms he must meet for four years in order to avoid earning himself the label of “convicted felon.”
Jonah Goldberg: The science of intellectual tribalism
"David Gelernter, fiercely anti-intellectual computer scientist, is being eyed for Trump's science adviser." — Washington Post, Jan. 18. Um. Well, huh.
TMH Living Well: Watch for common GYN conditions, including cervical cancer
January is Cervical Health Awareness Month
Are you aware of the different gynecological conditions women face? It’s important to know what certain symptoms might mean — whether it’s unexpected bleeding, PMS, heavy periods or a positive result on a human papillomavirus (HPV) lab test. Here are signs and symptoms of conditions to watch for and talk with your gynecologist about.
Beauty Tip: Do you have dry skin woes?
When dealing with dry skin in colder months, there are several ways to combat it.
From Pipi's Pasture: A calf with tag number 65
I remember when calf #65 was born. According to the calving record book it was April 9, 2016. I wasn’t expecting my 20-year-old-plus cow, Ucky, to calve last year. I figured that she was too old. Wrong!
Over a Cup of Coffee: More mincemeat
This week’s mincemeat recipes were contributed by Pat Pearce, of Craig. She found them in a recipe box belonging to Claudia Pearce, her mother-in-law. It is interesting to note that some of the old recipes use “mince meat,” two words rather than “mincemeat” that is used today.
Ex-girlfriend spotted on fire escape: On the record for Jan. 19
6:11 p.m.: At the Museum of Northwest Colorado, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person standing close to the exterior wall of the building. It turned out the person had plugged their phone into an exterior outlet and was trying to make a call.
Craig briefs: Artists, musicians sought for Taste of Chocolate/Art Walk
The Downtown Business Association is looking for chocolate cooks, artists and musicians for its annual Taste of Chocolate/Art Walk, set for Feb. 11 in downtown Craig.
The Memorial Hospital, clinic to come under new brand: Memorial Regional Health
As part of their new strategic plan, the various entities under the control of The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees will, in 2017, come under a new brand, Memorial Regional Health.
