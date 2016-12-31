Stop for a second and appreciate your heels. It’s likely nothing you’ve ever done before, but heels are vital to keeping your body moving. Consider how your heels are responsible for carrying the weight of your body — that’s a lot of pressure! When you walk it’s estimated that you place 1.25 times your body weight on your heels, and more than double that when you run. It makes sense that your heels would be extra vulnerable to injury and damage. One common heel condition is plantar fasciitis.