Advertisement
Latest news
St. Michael’s Community Kitchen: So appreciative to those who help us
St. Michael’s Community Kitchen would like to thank the fabulous residents of Moffat County who have been so generous and patronized the kitchen for the last eight years. St. Mike’s kitchen prepared its first meal Christmas week 2009. We happily served 35 Christmas dinners.
Free home safety inspections for senior citizens available in Moffat County
Seniors in Moffat County are now able to receive a free home safety inspection to help keep them living safely in their own homes.
Faith Column: The wonderful name of Jesus
Jesus is a wonderful name! It is the only name on earth that can bring salvation, healing, freedom, life and true joy. The 70 disciples that Jesus sent out to minister returned with great joy saying: “Even the demons are subject to us in your name.” This name holds dominion over evil spirits!
Scam Alert: Phone scam asks ‘Can you hear me?’
A phone scam where a stranger asks “Can you hear me?” has circulated the community in recent days, with scammers calling cell phones and home telephone lines throughout Craig.
No laughing matter: On the record for Feb. 1, 2
6:50 a.m. At Airgas on Russell Street, officers responded to a burglary in which several cylinders of nitrous oxide — commonly known as laughing gas — were taken. A forced entry left damage to the building. Craig Police Department encourages the public to call with any information.
From Pipi’s Pasture: So now it’s February…
So now it’s February 2017. The tax forms that were supposed to be filed on Jan. 31 have been sent. The registration tag for my car, to replace the 2016 tag, has been put on the license plate. The property tax notice arrived in the mail. Maybe some of the bitter early winter temperatures have left (although I know it can be cold in February).
Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 4, 2017: Register Monday for Moffat County Youth Wrestling
Registration is coming up for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport. Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, 2017, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify. Organizers will host registration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Craig City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., or forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page.
Superfood Tip: Eat light, fluffy popcorn
Popcorn is a convenient, healthy and filling food that you can snack on without feeling guilty. A typical serving is 3 cups, popped. This provides 5 grams fiber, 4 grams protein, ample amount of B vitamins and minerals and some iron.
Craig Middle School girls hoops hits hard hosting Hayden, Baggs
A long weekday session of basketball paid off for Craig Middle School girls teams Thursday. CMS hoops went 3-1 on the day bringing in Hayden and Baggs, Wyoming.
Clerk’s Corner: Ethics in governing
I recently met with a group of high school students from the Work Program to discuss workplace ethics. My interview with the students revolved around ethical behavior, and the principles of integrity, honesty and morality.
TMH Living Well: Heart racing? It could be AFib
People say it feels like their heart is flip flopping or skipping a beat. Others say it feels like their heart is banging against their chest wall. Some experience nausea, shortness of breath, light-headedness or weakness. Still others have no symptoms at all.
Fitness Tip: Start doing sit-ups
If you’re looking to flatten your belly and ad strength to your core, try fitting sit-ups into your weekly routine.
Economic development efforts move forward as county funding tightens
The economic development train continues to gain steam in Moffat County despite both good and bad news this week on county funding requests.
Craig briefs: Gas prices drop slightly in Colorado, nationwide
Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon during the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado.
Beauty Tip: Acne and self-esteem
Do you have acne that is impossible to get rid of? Perhaps it’s time to see a dermatologist before your face begins to scar.
Videos
Photo galleries
- Moffat County High School JV Basketball vs. Coal Ridge
- Moffat County High School Wrestling at Valley Invitational
- 2017 Rotary Club of Craig Diamonds & Spurs
February calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|29
|30
|31
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|1
|2
|3
|4
Letters to the editor
- Moffat County High School: Proud
- John Pogline: No means no
- Vince Turner: Thanks TMH
- Stephanie Bergstrom: Supporting educators
- Jennifer James: Unconstitutional
- John Pogline: Morton’s pot assertions
Editorials
- Our View: Don’t bury seniors in snow
- Our View: Boost Craig’s coffers by shopping local
- Our View: Congrats to the winners
- Our View: Craig is ahead of the economic diversity game
Columnists
- St. Michael’s Community Kitchen: So appreciative to those who help us
- From Pipi’s Pasture: So now it’s February…
- Clerk’s Corner: Ethics in governing
- Mike Littwin: The nation is in crisis
- Danielle Elkins: Small businesses to benefit from Trump
- The Bock’s Office: ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ a sweet but insipid pet picture
ObituariesShare an obituary
Births
- Heather and Max Kelly, Craig, a girl.
- Thomas and Natasha McCoy, Craig, a girl.
- Tyshanna Jo Martin and Blake Allen Kawcak, Baggs, Wyoming, a boy.
- Rosa and Stephen Stahl, Hayden, a boy.
- Lindsey and Samuel Billig, Craig, a girl.
Couples
- Engagement: Sanders and Wagoner
- Engagement: Sanders and Wagoner
- Engagement: Syvertson
- Engagement: Syvertson
- Wedding: Culverwell and Hatcher, Jr.