Advertisement
Latest news
Business Buzz: USDA to offer energy efficiency trainings this month
Business news from across Northwest Colorado.
Thoughtful Parenting: Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
During winter months, even as Northwest Colorado residents enjoy activities in the fresh mountain air, they also tend to spend more time indoors, breathing indoor air. If stoves or furnaces malfunction, families can be at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, a leading cause of poisoning deaths in the U.S.
Bulldog Sports for the Week of Feb. 6, 2017
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.
Moffat County senior swimmer Marisa Hulstine honored at league championships
Bulldogs place 10th; Steamboat Springs’ Annika Fahrner to represent team at state
Though the season is now complete for most members of the Moffat County High School girls swim team, the final meet of her career held a special honor for one athlete. MCHS placed 10th at the Southwestern Conference League Championships Friday and Saturday at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
Moffat County Bulldog hockey gets physical in first home game
18U team falls 5-3 Saturday, Sunday to Telluride
An early lead, dynamic competition and a nail-biting final few minutes — all Moffat County fans could ask for in the first home game for the 18 and under Midget hockey team. The Craig Youth Hockey Association squad took a 5-3 loss Saturday to Telluride in the late season home opener for the 18U Bulldogs.
Craig Police Department issues warrant for Gabriel King, seeks community help
Craig Police Department is asking for community assistance in apprehending Gabriel Ryan King, 34.
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton: An update on national security
Last month, the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee updated its Terror Threat Snapshot, which is a monthly assessment of the threat that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and other radical terrorist groups pose to the United States and the West.
Learning to work every step of the way: Craig’s Kayla Pinnt earns All-Around Athlete
Former Moffat County athlete, 10-time state track star to be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado
Kayla Pinnt is the first to acknowledge that while athletic skill is a blessing, it means little if the person is unwilling to put in the work to succeed. And, just like a lap around the track, the work that the former Moffat County High School student has put in has come full circle. The organization Sportswomen of Colorado — honoring female athletes from high school to Olympic level — recently announced that Kayla will be honored March 12 as All-Around Athlete, small school category in recognition of her senior year at MCHS.
Education Briefs: Missoula Children’s Theater showing of 'Peter and Wendy' this Saturday
News and events in education.
Health Briefs: TMH Heart & Sole Mixer Wednesday
News and information about health care.
Moffat County speech and debate team members state their case for others to join the team
There are nine students on the Moffat County High School Speech and Debate Team and they hope to grow. “We need more people on the team,” said team member Jeremy Looper.
St. Michael’s Community Kitchen: So appreciative to those who help us
St. Michael’s Community Kitchen would like to thank the fabulous residents of Moffat County who have been so generous and patronized the kitchen for the last eight years. St. Mike’s kitchen prepared its first meal Christmas week 2009. We happily served 35 Christmas dinners.
Free home safety inspections for senior citizens available in Moffat County
Seniors in Moffat County are now able to receive a free home safety inspection to help keep them living safely in their own homes.
Faith Column: The wonderful name of Jesus
Jesus is a wonderful name! It is the only name on earth that can bring salvation, healing, freedom, life and true joy. The 70 disciples Jesus sent out to minister returned with great joy saying: “Even the demons are subject to us in your name.” This name holds dominion over evil spirits!
Scam Alert: Phone scam asks ‘Can you hear me?’
A phone scam in which a stranger asks “Can you hear me?” has circulated through the community in recent days, with scammers calling cellphones and home telephone lines throughout Craig.
Videos
Photo galleries
- Missoula Children's Theater: 'Peter and Wendy'
- Moffat County High School Basketball vs. Coal Ridge, Basalt
- Moffat County High School Wrestling at Valley Invitational
February calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|29
|30
|31
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|1
|2
|3
|4
Letters to the editor
- Moffat County High School: Proud
- John Pogline: No means no
- Vince Turner: Thanks TMH
- Stephanie Bergstrom: Supporting educators
- Jennifer James: Unconstitutional
- John Pogline: Morton’s pot assertions
Editorials
- Our View: Don’t bury seniors in snow
- Our View: Boost Craig’s coffers by shopping local
- Our View: Congrats to the winners
- Our View: Craig is ahead of the economic diversity game
Columnists
- Thoughtful Parenting: Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
- U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton: An update on national security
- St. Michael’s Community Kitchen: So appreciative to those who help us
- From Pipi’s Pasture: So, now it’s February…
- Clerk’s Corner: Ethics in governing
- Mike Littwin: The nation is in crisis
ObituariesShare an obituary
Births
- Ellicia Fuller and Clinton Kerry, Yampa, a boy.
- Thao Trna and Andy Nguyern, Craig, a boy.
- Thomas and Natasha McCoy, Craig, a girl.
- Tyshanna Jo Martin and Blake Allen Kawcak, Baggs, Wyoming, a boy.
- Heather and Max Kelly, Craig, a girl.
Couples
- Engagement: Sanders and Wagoner
- Engagement: Sanders and Wagoner
- Engagement: Syvertson
- Engagement: Syvertson
- Wedding: Culverwell and Hatcher, Jr.