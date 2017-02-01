Advertisement
Latest news
Moffat County boys basketball bombards Steamboat Springs
Any opportunity to sink their Highway 40 rivals is well worth it for Moffat County High School. MCHS boys C-Team basketball overtook Steamboat Springs Tuesday afternoon in a 40-30 win for the younger Bulldogs.
Photos of Craig's Kum & Go armed robbery suspect released
An unidentified man robbed the west Kum & Go at gunpoint in Craig early Monday morning, and officers released two photos of the man Tuesday evening from video footage obtained from Kum & Go security cameras. They are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
Daily Press welcomes new ad rep
The Craig Daily Press is excited to introduce KayCee Goncalves to the community.
Sun sets on Moffat County band director’s career in public education
The Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School band director has resigned and is set to leave teaching and Craig after 21 years in public education. The decision to retire from teaching band in public schools was not an easy choice for John Bolton, who started dreaming of a career in music at age 12. “It has been an extremely difficult decision,” Bolton said. “It has been my rising and setting sun. It’s been everything.”
Sue Egger's Sleeping Giant Yaks are the talk of the stock show
Sue Egger's yaks never talk back to her, they just bring home the prize ribbons from the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
20 senior citizens show up at Moffat County commissioners meeting
Local seniors took a stand at Tuesday morning’s Moffat County Commissioners’ meeting, turning out en masse to ask the commissioners to consider selling or leasing them the Shadow Mountain Clubhouse before putting it up for auction.
Drunk man returned safely to motel room: On the record for Jan. 24 to 30
6:36 p.m.: On the 400 block of Rose Street, a woman called to say she saw a suspicious man carrying buckets into a house.
Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 1, 2017: Craig hockey stays hearty in weekend games
Craig Youth Hockey Association teams played tough in games during the weekend.
Nielson withdraws from Craig City Council race
Craig City Councilman Kent Nielson formally withdrew from the City Council race Monday, bringing the field of candidates to seven people for three open seats.
Prather’s Pick: A book with fascinating illustrations
This week’s featured book is “A Child of Books,” a picture book for children. However, as with so many children’s books these days, the story line and artwork will be appreciated by adults, too. Best of all, children and adults can share the reading experience of the book.
Lance Scranton: Students aren’t learning!
Each week begins with students listing events and news from the past week that is worth discussing in class. Student-driven news and event selection might be a little frightening for some teachers, especially with teenagers, but solid parameters make the process very dependable and enlightening. Students are interested in the world around them and are very engaged, but it’s the depth of their engagement that requires a teacher’s touch.
Armed robber attacks Kum & Go in Craig
Officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the West Kum & Go at approximately 2:39 a.m. Monday morning, according to a press release from the Craig Police Department.
Art, chocolate and music create a recipe for a good time in Craig
Downtown Craig will come alive between 5 and 8 p.m. on the evening of Feb. 11 as art, chocolate and music lovers enjoy the annual Taste of Chocolate and Art Walk.
Craig Middle School students push for policy change
Early in the school year two Craig Middle School students found themselves briefly suspended for violating the school rules on face painting. The controversy surrounding their actions and the school's response triggered a student-led, student council task force that reviewed the face paint rules.
Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 30, 2017
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.
Videos
Photo galleries
February calendar
Letters to the editor
Editorials
ObituariesShare an obituary
Births
- Heather and Max Kelly, Craig, a girl.
- Thomas and Natasha McCoy, Craig, a girl.
- Tyshanna Jo Martin and Blake Allen Kawcak, Baggs, Wyoming, a boy.
- Rosa and Stephen Stahl, Hayden, a boy.
- Lindsey and Samuel Billig, Craig, a girl.
Couples
- Engagement: Sanders and Wagoner
- Engagement: Syvertson
- Wedding: Culverwell and Hatcher, Jr.