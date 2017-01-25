Advertisement
Right to die? Not at Craig's hospital
TMH opts out of End-Of-Life Options Act
The Memorial Hospital voted to opt out of the Colorado End-of-Life Options Act and will not provide patients with medication to aid in dying.
Retail pot will not be on April ballot in Craig
An ordinance that would’ve placed retail marijuana on the ballot in April’s election died at the hands of a tie vote by Craig City Council Tuesday night.
Water testing shows upper Yampa River is healthy
A lot of the undesirable chemical compounds the upper Yampa River has been tested for are at such low levels scientists cannot accurately measure them.
Man arrested twice in two days when ex-wife turns over drugs: On the record for Jan. 17 to 23
9:44 a.m.: On the 700 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a raccoon purportedly residing in and stealing cat food from a man's house.
New petition spices up Craig's mayoral election
The mayoral race is heating up in Craig. Joe Bird submitted his petition to run for mayor, putting him up against fellow city council member John Ponikvar who announced his bid for mayor in December.
Prather’s Pick: A resource of stories from around the world
This week’s book is a “must have” for parents — and for teachers too. It’s a resource book with a list of over 600 children’s book titles from around the world, all recommended by the author.
Lance Scranton: The future of our students
This week our local high school is serving our community by raising money for various charities and good causes with various dress-up days throughout the week to muster up some midwinter spirit. The week will culminate in Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball hosting Roaring Fork and a Sadie Hawkins dance. Monday had girls dressing from the past and boys dressing from the future. As I was trying to figure out what to wear, the future theme got me thinking.
Moffat County Commissioners ditch times on meeting agendas
Now two weeks into their term, the newly seated Moffat County Board of Commissioners is making adjustments to how they carry out their weekly public meetings.
8 running for Craig City Council, 2 running for mayor
Eight people will battle for three open seats on Craig City Council, and two current councilmembers are running for city mayor.
Craig officials move forward with Rural Jump-Start
The Rural Jump-Start Program incentivizes new startups or out-of-state businesses to set up shop in rural parts of the state by offering tax relief on both state and local taxes.
Wildlife doing well despite large snowfall and frigid temps in Northwest Colorado
Despite the recent amounts of snowfall and frigid temperatures in Northwest Colorado so far this winter, wildlife are doing fairly well, according Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Will retail marijuana question clear second City Council vote?
Craig City Council will take a final vote Tuesday on proposed ordinances that would put retail marijuana on the ballot for the city’s April election.
Craig briefs: Petitions for City Council candidates due Jan. 23
Those interested in running for Craig City Council can pick up candidate nomination petitions from the city clerk’s office at Craig City Hall.
Business Buzz: New kitchen store planned for downtown
As this week marks the closing of long-time staple The Kitchen Shop, another kitchen store is on deck to take its place in downtown Craig.
Thoughtful Parenting: Children and trauma
No parent wants to believe his or her child has endured a traumatic experience.
