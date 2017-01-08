Latest news

Snowfall delays BLM wild horse gather operations in Northwest Colorado

Storms that have blanketed Northwest Colorado in over two feet of snow have caused the Bureau of Land Management to delay the resumption of the wild horse bait-trap operation they have had underway since early November in Sand Wash Basin.

Craig briefs: Backcountry avalanche training takes place Saturday at Freeman Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will teach backcountry avalanche training at Freeman Reservoir on Saturday. Participants are asked to meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m.

Rep. Bob Rankin’s Under the Dome: Uncertainty and opportunity in 2017

I’m having a hard time getting my mind around the fact that it’s 2017 and the start of my fifth session in the Colorado House of Representatives. Thank you for the opportunity. It looks like we are off to the usual (but more so) confusing, intense and sometimes exasperating start. There are more interesting meetings and social events than time on the calendar, more bills than time to read, and endless mind bending hours in the Joint Budget Committee.

  • By Rep. Bob Rankin/For the Craig Daily Press
  • January 8, 2017 5:07 p.m.
History In Focus: ‘What God wills, He wills’

The execution by hanging of EJ Farmer for the murder of Joe Jones (former Routt County sheriff and long time cattle rancher) and his employee Earl Hopkins in early 1931 was one of the last scenes of a fading form of frontier justice. Yet, his trial, appeals and death in just 15 short months offers us a picture of a system of justice that was fair, yet strangely efficient.

  • By James Neton/For the Craig Daily Press
  • January 8, 2017 3:33 p.m.
Mom dies at 27, leaving 6 kids; Dad will return to Rifle

The McCormick family expected the new year to begin a bright path forward. They were in a new town, in their dream house and their family was whole with their sixth child, 6-month-old Eleazhyn. Instead of celebration, they awoke on Dec. 31 to tragedy.

  • By Post Independent staff
  • January 8, 2017 3:27 p.m.
Business Buzz: Flint Dillon taking on new responsibilities at local bank

Business news across Northwest Colorado.

Government update for the week of Jan. 9

Government agendas for the week of Jan. 9

Randy Morton: Allow pot

Numerous people have provided guest editorials opposing the city allowing the recreational sale of marijuana. All of the reasons advanced for opposing the recreational sale of marijuana are illogical.

Thoughtful Parenting: Allow children to solve their own problems

The fix-it parent often unknowingly sends the message that children cannot handle the challenges in front of them. As a result, they never get to know what it feels like to succeed.

  • By Beth Wendler and Heather Martyn/For Steamboat Today
  • January 8, 2017 noon
Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 9, 2017

The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.

Moffat County wrestling places seven athletes at Tournament of Champions

Miki Klimper places highest in 4th at Vernal, Utah; Elias Peroulis wins Second Chance event

A weekend that included a little sweet revenge here and there as well as a return to the mat for one of their own had one common denominator for all Moffat County High School wrestlers: a great weekend in the sport. MCHS varsity wrestlers placed 10th of 27 scoring teams and placed seven individuals at Tournament of Champions, Friday and Saturday in Vernal, Utah, a three-state event that brought together Utah, Colorado and Wyoming schools for a full grappling extravaganza.

Moffat County swimmers power through Delta meet

Coach: Girls team avoids injury in accident in Delta pool

As far as competitions go when coming back from a vacation, the first meet back in the water was undoubtedly memorable for members of the Moffat County High School girls swim team. MCHS placed fifth Friday at the Delta Invitational, an event which nearly turned terrifying when one of the pool’s starting blocks collapsed midway through the Bulldogs’ 200-yard medley relay race.

Plane crashes east of Meeker

A small airplane crashed Saturday morning in Garfield County, about 37 miles east of Meeker.

Health Briefs: Program helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes on Thursdays

News and events in health care.

Education Briefs: Colorado Northwestern Community College to receive $20,000 for new scholarships

News and events in education.

