Trapshooting group emphasizes safety, welcoming environment for beginners

To the unprepared, a round of anything outdoors in the wintertime takes a lot of effort to brave the cold. Those in Northwest Colorado are rarely too put off by the chilly climate, and some even relish the chance to get out and practice their shooting. And, “ready, aim, fire” sounds a lot better than “shiver, sniffle, freeze.” Craig Trap Club has begun its new season of the Polar Bear League, a twice-weekly outdoor shooting program that runs through March.