St. Michael’s Community Kitchen: So appreciative to those who help us

St. Michael’s Community Kitchen would like to thank the fabulous residents of Moffat County who have been so generous and patronized the kitchen for the last eight years. St. Mike’s kitchen prepared its first meal Christmas week 2009. We happily served 35 Christmas dinners.

  • By Robin Schiffbauer/For the Craig Daily Press
  • February 3, 2017 5:05 p.m.
Free home safety inspections for senior citizens available in Moffat County

Seniors in Moffat County are now able to receive a free home safety inspection to help keep them living safely in their own homes.

Faith Column: The wonderful name of Jesus

Jesus is a wonderful name! It is the only name on earth that can bring salvation, healing, freedom, life and true joy. The 70 disciples that Jesus sent out to minister returned with great joy saying: “Even the demons are subject to us in your name.” This name holds dominion over evil spirits!

  • By Jason Haskell/For the Saturday Morning Press
  • February 3, 2017 3:28 p.m.
Scam Alert: Phone scam asks ‘Can you hear me?’

A phone scam where a stranger asks “Can you hear me?” has circulated the community in recent days, with scammers calling cell phones and home telephone lines throughout Craig.

No laughing matter: On the record for Feb. 1, 2

6:50 a.m. At Airgas on Russell Street, officers responded to a burglary in which several cylinders of nitrous oxide — commonly known as laughing gas — were taken. A forced entry left damage to the building. Craig Police Department encourages the public to call with any information.

From Pipi’s Pasture: So now it’s February…

So now it’s February 2017. The tax forms that were supposed to be filed on Jan. 31 have been sent. The registration tag for my car, to replace the 2016 tag, has been put on the license plate. The property tax notice arrived in the mail. Maybe some of the bitter early winter temperatures have left (although I know it can be cold in February).

Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 4, 2017: Register Monday for Moffat County Youth Wrestling

Registration is coming up for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport. Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, 2017, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify. Organizers will host registration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Craig City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., or forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page.

Superfood Tip: Eat light, fluffy popcorn

Popcorn is a convenient, healthy and filling food that you can snack on without feeling guilty. A typical serving is 3 cups, popped. This provides 5 grams fiber, 4 grams protein, ample amount of B vitamins and minerals and some iron.

Craig Middle School girls hoops hits hard hosting Hayden, Baggs

A long weekday session of basketball paid off for Craig Middle School girls teams Thursday. CMS hoops went 3-1 on the day bringing in Hayden and Baggs, Wyoming.

Clerk’s Corner: Ethics in governing

I recently met with a group of high school students from the Work Program to discuss workplace ethics. My interview with the students revolved around ethical behavior, and the principles of integrity, honesty and morality.

  • By Lila Herod/For the Saturday Morning Press
  • February 3, 2017 8 a.m.
TMH Living Well: Heart racing? It could be AFib

People say it feels like their heart is flip flopping or skipping a beat. Others say it feels like their heart is banging against their chest wall. Some experience nausea, shortness of breath, light-headedness or weakness. Still others have no symptoms at all.

  • By The Memorial Hospital
  • February 3, 2017 6 a.m.
Fitness Tip: Start doing sit-ups

If you’re looking to flatten your belly and ad strength to your core, try fitting sit-ups into your weekly routine.

Economic development efforts move forward as county funding tightens

The economic development train continues to gain steam in Moffat County despite both good and bad news this week on county funding requests.

Craig briefs: Gas prices drop slightly in Colorado, nationwide

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon during the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado.

Beauty Tip: Acne and self-esteem

Do you have acne that is impossible to get rid of? Perhaps it’s time to see a dermatologist before your face begins to scar.

