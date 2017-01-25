Latest news

Tease photo

Right to die? Not at Craig's hospital

TMH opts out of End-Of-Life Options Act

The Memorial Hospital voted to opt out of the Colorado End-of-Life Options Act and will not provide patients with medication to aid in dying.

Tease photo

Retail pot will not be on April ballot in Craig

An ordinance that would’ve placed retail marijuana on the ballot in April’s election died at the hands of a tie vote by Craig City Council Tuesday night.  

Tease photo

Water testing shows upper Yampa River is healthy

A lot of the undesirable chemical compounds the upper Yampa River has been tested for are at such low levels scientists cannot accurately measure them.

Tease photo

Man arrested twice in two days when ex-wife turns over drugs: On the record for Jan. 17 to 23

9:44 a.m.: On the 700 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a raccoon purportedly residing in and stealing cat food from a man's house.

Tease photo

New petition spices up Craig's mayoral election

The mayoral race is heating up in Craig. Joe Bird submitted his petition to run for mayor, putting him up against fellow city council member John Ponikvar who announced his bid for mayor in December.

Tease photo

Prather’s Pick: A resource of stories from around the world

This week’s book is a “must have” for parents — and for teachers too. It’s a resource book with a list of over 600 children’s book titles from around the world, all recommended by the author.

Tease photo

Lance Scranton: The future of our students

This week our local high school is serving our community by raising money for various charities and good causes with various dress-up days throughout the week to muster up some midwinter spirit. The week will culminate in Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball hosting Roaring Fork and a Sadie Hawkins dance. Monday had girls dressing from the past and boys dressing from the future. As I was trying to figure out what to wear, the future theme got me thinking.

Tease photo

Moffat County Commissioners ditch times on meeting agendas

Now two weeks into their term, the newly seated Moffat County Board of Commissioners is making adjustments to how they carry out their weekly public meetings.

Tease photo

8 running for Craig City Council, 2 running for mayor

Eight people will battle for three open seats on Craig City Council, and two current councilmembers are running for city mayor.

Tease photo

Craig officials move forward with Rural Jump-Start

The Rural Jump-Start Program incentivizes new startups or out-of-state businesses to set up shop in rural parts of the state by offering tax relief on both state and local taxes.

Tease photo

Wildlife doing well despite large snowfall and frigid temps in Northwest Colorado

Despite the recent amounts of snowfall and frigid temperatures in Northwest Colorado so far this winter, wildlife are doing fairly well, according Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Tease photo

Will retail marijuana question clear second City Council vote?

Craig City Council will take a final vote Tuesday on proposed ordinances that would put retail marijuana on the ballot for the city’s April election.

Tease photo

Craig briefs: Petitions for City Council candidates due Jan. 23

Those interested in running for Craig City Council can pick up candidate nomination petitions from the city clerk’s office at Craig City Hall.

Tease photo

Business Buzz: New kitchen store planned for downtown

As this week marks the closing of long-time staple The Kitchen Shop, another kitchen store is on deck to take its place in downtown Craig.

Tease photo

Thoughtful Parenting: Children and trauma

No parent wants to believe his or her child has endured a traumatic experience.

  • Share
  • Discuss
  • By Chris Young/For Steamboat Today
  • January 22, 2017 1:54 p.m.

Videos

Share a video

Photo galleries

2017 Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Poker Run Share a photo

January calendar

S M T W T F S
25 26 27 28 29 30 31
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
Share an event

Letters to the editor

Share a letter

Editorials

Columnists

Obituaries

Share an obituary

Births

Share a birth

Couples

Share a celebration

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reader poll

Did you view the inauguration of President Donald Trump?

  • a) Wouldn’t miss it!
  • b) No, but I believe he’ll do a good job.
  • c) I did not, nor do I believe he’s the right choice to lead the country.

or see results

Craig Daily Press e-Edition

Welcome to Craig 2016

Moffat County Treasures

Colorado Hunter

Locals 2016

Best of Moffat County

Energy Blend