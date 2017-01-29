Advertisement
Craig Middle School students push for policy change
Early in the school year two Craig Middle School students found themselves briefly suspended for violating the school rules on face painting. The controversy surrounding their actions and the school's response triggered a student-led, student council task force that reviewed the face paint rules.
Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 30, 2017
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.
Thoughtful Parenting: Importance of emotion coaching
As a parent, or another adult in a child’s life, one role you can play is that of an emotion coach.
Business Buzz: Visitation up 4% at Dinosaur National Monument
The large number of people who flocked to Dinosaur National Monument last year boosted the national park’s visitation numbers by roughly 4 percent.
Moffat County C-Team basketball busts up Meeker, Coal Ridge in home tourney
The younger athletes of Moffat County High School hoops had their due Saturday as C-Team basketball hosted its own tournament. Bulldog squads were the big winners of the day as both boys and girls groups went 2-0 against opponents, with Meeker and Coal Ridge coming to town.
Craig competitors make their move to raise big bucks, win CASA’s Dancing with the Stars
Craig residents Dave Fleming and Jeni Giedd were footloose and fancy-free Friday night and waltzed away with a big honor. As part of the sixth annual Dancing with the Stars benefit for Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA in Steamboat Springs, Fleming and Giedd were named the big winners of the night for their routine.
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton: How replacing Obamacare will work
Reconciliation will not impact health insurance contracts for 2017
Over the past few weeks, my team and I have been working to address concerns and answer questions about the future of health care across the United States. We have heard from individuals and families who have had a broad range of experiences since Obamacare went into effect, but the bottom line is that this law hasn’t made health care affordable or accessible for all Americans.
Craig’s Tané Otis takes home Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year for Northwest Colorado
Teen will compete at state level with essay detailing how organization has benefited her
The word “support” is one that matters greatly to Moffat County High School senior Tané Otis. It’s something that she’s received in the past when she needed it and plans to pay it forward in the near and distant future. This week, Otis received Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado during a Thursday ceremony in Steamboat Springs.
Health Briefs: TMH Suboxone Clinic re-opens to new patients
News and events in health care.
The Memorial Hospital has big plans for 2017
Area health care provider aspires to grow
In a year of anticipated change to health care in America, The Memorial Hospital seeks to grow.
Faith Column: Ask rather than assume how you can help
It has always intrigued me that Jesus, when encountering someone in need, in response to their “cry” for help would consistently ask “What do you want me to do for you?”
Government update for the week of Jan. 30
Government agendas for the week of Jan. 30
Home sweet home: Moffat County hoops back on own court against Roaring Fork
The Friday return of varsity basketball to the Moffat County High School gym brought with it bunches of blue and white as well as plentiful pink. The cancer awareness games for MCHS hoops marked the end of a three-week hiatus from home for the Bulldogs as teams hosted the Roaring Fork Rams of Carbondale.
Craig briefs: Preserving The Last Frontier meets Jan. 28
The Preserving The Last Frontier group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 on the second floor of Sunset Meadows I, 633 Ledford St.
Stephanie Bergstrom: Supporting educators
I appreciate and support our educators and those who consistently work to make the lives of our students better!
