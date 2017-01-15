Advertisement
Thoughtful Parenting: Responses to neutralize arguments
Kids know arguing is a good way to get attention from their parents, even if it is negative. They also know if they’re persistent enough, their parents will eventually concede.
Government update for the week of Jan. 16
Government update for the week of Jan. 16.
Broadband top priority for Hickenlooper; Moffat County completes broadband report
Efforts to bring broadband connectivity to Moffat County have culminated in an important first step with the completion of a scoping report Friday.
Business Buzz: Mountain Meat Packing celebrates 40 years in business
Business news around Northwest Colorado.
Terry Barber: Manage your fears, strive for excellence
We will continue to explore the 6 Don’ts characteristics of the best mindset for a successful business owner. It’s important to state that it’s often just as important to stop doing something as it to start doing something to be successful.
Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 16, 2017
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.
Moffat County hoops fall to Grand Valley
Loss to Cardinals puts Bulldog basketball at 2nd in league
Moffat County High School basketball teams took dual losses Saturday during games in Grand Valley. MCHS girls and boys alike fell to the Cardinals with the first Western Slope League defeats for either Bulldog squad.
Moffat County wrestling no underdogs at Florence tourney
Miki Klimper pins top-ranked competitor to win Husky Invite
Moffat County High School wrestlers were on task to prove who was top dog this weekend. MCHS placed 11th of 32 teams at the Mel Smith Husky Invitational Friday and Saturday in Florence, with Miki Klimper gaining a tournament championship in the 170-pound class.
Craig Middle School girls basketball dominates home tourney
Bulldogs win eight of 10 Saturday games; teams will host another event Jan. 21
A jam-packed Saturday at Craig Middle School saw basketball teams fighting like cats and dogs, and with three feline opponents in front of them, the Bulldogs had plenty of bite throughout the day. CMS girls won eight of 10 total games during a home tournament, which included the Hayden Tigers, Rangely Panthers and North Park Wildcats.
Education Briefs: Girl’s Group information session on Jan. 23
News and events in education.
Health educators in Craig help to create lasting lifestyle changes
Year long program focuses on preventing and managing type 2 diabetes
Community health educators at Northwest Colorado Health in Craig are helping individuals wanting to prevent or manage type 2 diabetes create lasting lifestyle changes. “It’s a program to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes, but really anyone wanting to make lifestyle changes can come,” said Northwest Colorado Health Aging Well Coordinator and Community Health Educator Krystal Baker.
Craig briefs: Avalanche training scheduled today at Freeman Reservoir
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will teach backcountry avalanche training at Freeman Reservoir today.
Questions burn for Northwest Colorado coal industry with new federal leadership
New administration offers glimmer of hope while federal review signals increased regulation
The future of Colorado’s coal industry is in flux as political power shifts right nationwide. After years of hard knocks, coal mining communities received a rare piece of good news this week when Gov. John Hickenlooper announced he would not move forward with an executive order to drastically reduce carbon emissions statewide.
Noelle Leavitt Riley: Letters to the editor policy changes
Publisher Renee Campbell and I recently reviewed our Letters to the Editor Policy, and we decided to make some small changes that are sure to benefit our readers’ ability to be heard.
John Ponikvar: Protecting our right to vote
At Tuesday’s Craig City Council meeting, I voted to allow the 6,223 voters in Craig to determine the city’s future regarding retail marijuana sales, cultivation, manufacturing and testing. City Council voted, 3-2 with Kent Nielson absent, to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would put this question to the voters in the April election.
