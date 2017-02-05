Former Moffat County athlete, 10-time state track star to be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado

Kayla Pinnt is the first to acknowledge that while athletic skill is a blessing, it means little if the person is unwilling to put in the work to succeed. And, just like a lap around the track, the work that the former Moffat County High School student has put in has come full circle. The organization Sportswomen of Colorado — honoring female athletes from high school to Olympic level — recently announced that Kayla will be honored March 12 as All-Around Athlete, small school category in recognition of her senior year at MCHS.